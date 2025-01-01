The eternal optimism of the human spirit

Kaieteur News- Every New Year’s Eve, like clockwork, we engage in a ritual that is predictable as day following night. It’s the same story every December 31st. We drink, we toast, we make resolutions, and then spend the next twelve months breaking them.

Why do we persist in this annual charade of hope, ambition, and fleeting optimism? It’s as though we believe that the arbitrary flip of a calendar page has mystical powers to erase our bad habits, poor decisions, and the questionable choices we made last year.

Let’s be honest—New Year’s resolutions are essentially a socially acceptable form of lying. “This year,” we declare with unwarranted confidence, “I’ll go to the gym every day!” Or better yet, “I will buy a treadmill and have it home.” Fast forward three weeks, and the treadmill has become a decorative piece, doubling as a drying rack for your socks.

We promise ourselves that we’ll eat healthier. Kale, quinoa, and celery juice briefly invade our kitchens like an unwelcome house guest, only to be ousted by the triumphant return of pizza, cookies, and whatever that questionable thing is in the freezer that may or may not be lasagna. And then there’s the resolution to save money. Oh, the grand plans to budget wisely and eliminate frivolous expenses. By Easter, spending like it going out of style.

What makes the whole thing even more absurd is that we know how this ends. This isn’t our first rodeo. We’ve been here before, making grand declarations and setting lofty goals, only to find ourselves a year older and none the wiser. It’s like watching a sequel to a bad movie, knowing full well it’s going to be terrible, but showing up anyway because, hey, it’s tradition. Consider the countdown to midnight—a moment of collective hysteria where we all scream numbers in unison, as if we’ve just discovered the concept of arithmetic. Then, at the stroke of midnight, we kiss whoever’s nearby (or awkwardly hug a stranger) and hope that this act will somehow transfer good fortune, love, and perhaps fewer awkward family reunions in the coming year.

Of course, no New Year’s celebration is complete without making wishes. Some people wish for world peace, others for financial stability, and a few brave souls wish for their mother-in-law to lose their address. The resolutions, meanwhile, are a testament to humanity’s boundless optimism. “This year, I’ll learn Spanish so as to better understand those girls on Church Street!” you declare, downloading an app that sends you daily notifications you’ll ignore by February. “I’ll be more present in the moment!” you vow, while simultaneously checking Facebook for the 27th time that day.

The most popular resolution, of course, is to “become healthier.” This is the gold medal of wishful thinking because it’s both vague and ambitious, a perfect combination for guaranteed failure.

By the time February rolls around, reality sets in. The gym membership is gathering dust, the healthy cookbooks are propping up a wobbly table leg, and you’ve spent more money on late-night takeout than you care to admit.

This is why our favourite resolution for 2025 is to accomplish the goals of 2024 which we should have done in 2023 because we promised to do so in 2022 and planned them in 2021. Time, that cruel and unrelenting beast, exposes the hollowness of our promises. It’s not that we lack the willpower; it’s that life is full of temptations, distractions, and Netflix series that demand to be binge-watched.

And yet, despite the inevitable disappointment, we do it all over again the next year. Why? Because deep down, we’re hopeless romantics. We believe in fresh starts, second chances, and the possibility that this time, things will be different.

There’s something oddly beautiful about our insistence on celebrating the New Year with such gusto. It’s about our amazing ability to look back at the past year and say, “Well, that could’ve gone better. I will try again!”

We laugh at our failures, learn (or pretend to) from our mistakes, and cling to the hope that the future holds something better. And maybe that’s the point of it all. Not the resolutions or the wishes, but the act of believing, however briefly, that we have the power to change, grow, and become the people we aspire to be. So, as the New Year approaches and we prepare to toast to new beginnings, let’s make a resolution that’s actually achievable: to laugh at the absurdity of it all. To embrace the imperfections, celebrate the small victories, and forgive ourselves when we inevitably fall short of our grand ambitions. Because if there’s one thing we’ve learned from years of broken promises and abandoned treadmills, it’s that life is too short to take too seriously. And who knows? Maybe this year, we’ll finally get it right. Or, at the very least, we’ll have some great stories to tell when we do it all over again next year.

Cheers to that! And pass the pizza.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of this newspaper.)

(The eternal optimism of the human spirit)