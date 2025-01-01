The Double Standard: Jagdeo picks and chooses when Exxon’s Contract can be changed—Glenn Lall

Kaieteur News- Businessman and advocate for a better oil deal, Glenn Lall has flayed Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo for his resistance to changing the lopsided ExxonMobil contract and he called on Guyanese to raise their voices in a united push to make things happen.

Speaking in one of his social commentary Lall said Jagdeo has been stripped of every excuse and pretense imaginable. “His actions, paired with his words, lay bare the betrayal he is inflicting on this nation. Watching and listening to him weekly, it is painfully clear: this so-called leader is running scared, desperately trying to justify the monumental disaster he is orchestrating with ExxonMobil against the people of Guyana.”

According to Lall day after day, Jagdeo’s words expose him further, highlighting not just his tricks but his guilt, desperation, and blatant betrayal. “He isn’t just failing us—he’s selling us out for nothing, piece by piece, barrel by barrel, while pretending to be a saviour.”

As he continues to advocate for changes to the oil contract Lall questioned what Jagdeo and Guyana

have to lose if Exxon is called to the table for renegotiation, especially with all the new oil discoveries being made. “What does Guyana have to lose by calling Exxon to renegotiate, given these massive new oil discoveries?” Lall asked saying that Jagdeo has been giving his well-worn getaway card: “Blame APNU—it’s them who got us where we are today.”

Lall said Jagdeo some what genuinely believes he is the only conscience of this nation. “Whatever he thinks is best for us, we must accept—whether it destroys us or not. Let’s be clear: Jagdeo has no intention of ever going to Exxon and saying, “Let’s talk about this one-sided contract.” Not now, not ever. This is the same contract he cussed out and condemned when he was in opposition. And yet, it has been breached, changed, and broken many, many times by all the parties involved. Let me outline some of these changes for you.”

Noting that changes have been made already to the contract, Lall pointed out several areas.

Local ContentHe demanded and implemented provisions requiring Exxon to hire and use Guyanese businesses and workers—a clear change to this same “untouchable” contract.

Flaring FeesHe demanded flaring fees for gas burning and got it—another modification to the agreement.

RoyaltiesExxon can no longer recover the 2% royalties paid to Guyana—another breach of the original terms.

InsuranceInitially, Exxon was allowed to self-insure. Jagdeo demanded and secured a so-called $2 billion parent company guarantee—yet another direct contract change.

Decommissioning FeesIn his new contracts, Jagdeo demanded that decommissioning costs be controlled by the government and not the oil companies. This was absent from the original Exxon agreement.

Audit DeadlineThe original two-year time limit to audit Exxon’s books was extended. Jagdeo even threatened Exxon, saying “bricks would rain” if they refused—another clear breach.

“Jagdeo has modified, changed, and broken the contract multiple times when it suited him. Yet he claims he cannot renegotiate the 2% royalty, zero taxes, or implement a ring-fencing provision to truly benefit all of us. Why? That’s the prosperity question you should wake up with every day in 2025.”

“And what’s his big defense? He says, “We’re getting $60 billion USD in investments.” Investments for what? To loot the trillions of USD we’re sitting on! He loves to say, “We don’t have that kind of money in our banking system.” Can you believe that kind of logic? Because we don’t have money to buy a ladder to pick our own fruits, we must allow a gangster with automatic fruit pickers to strip our fruit trees bare—leaving us hungry while he drives off with our wealth,” Lall said.

Lall asked “which oil company in its right mind would leave free oil to go chase lesser-quality oil somewhere else? Do you know of any? That is what Bharrat Jagdeo is selling to Guyana, and he wants us to buy it. You can buy it if you want, but not me.”

Lall said after listening to Jagdeo and seeing what he’s doing to this country, it’s clear: “Jagdeo will never renegotiate that Exxon contract. He’s proud of Exxon’s billions in investments while Guyanese are left scrambling for crumbs. This isn’t leadership—it’s a sellout of the highest order. And if we don’t call it out NOW, our future will be looted just as quickly as that oil.”

The businessman said 2025 is the year, when all Guyanese must band together to force the government to take actions to change the contract.

“We can do it, we can change it and we can do it together with the right leadership.”

He added: “It’s our wealth, it’s our future, and it’s time we take it back! God Almighty didn’t bless us with this oil for us to sit silently, watching our leaders hand it wholesale to foreigners with empty excuses and lame defenses, we must stand up and demand what’s rightfully ours. This is our moment, and we must seize it. I hope and pray that you are with me on this journey to reclaim what belongs to all of us. Together, we can make history,”Lall said.

(The Double Standard: Jagdeo picks and chooses when Exxon’s Contract can be changed—Glenn Lall)