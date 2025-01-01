(Text First, Read Never)

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh we livin’ in a time when de phone tun boss. De phone mek everybody a servant, and we happy wid it! We go church fuh pray, but is de phone we worship. De preacher talkin’ ‘bout repentance, but we too busy repentin’ over a bad selfie we post last week. Instead of bowin’ we head in reverence, we bowin’ fuh scroll WhatsApp.
When dem boys tek a jog, it ain’t fuh fitness no more—it fuh check de latest TikTok dance. Imagine you pantin’ hard, tryin’ fuh catch breath, but you still got time fuh scroll somebody status. And de gym? Is nah dumbbells dem boys liftin’, is dumb comments under somebody Facebook photo.
De workplace tun social media cafe. De boss tinkin’ yuh hard at work, but is Instagram yuh likin’ and Facebook yuh commentin’. If multitaskin’ was a skill, dem boys woulda get promotion, ‘cause yuh checkin’ social media, chattin’ in de group, and pretendin’ to answer email—all at de same time.
And when we drivin’? Lawd, dem boys seh we more dangerous than drunk drivers! We drivin’ wid one hand pon de wheel and de other hand pon de phone. We scrollin’, textin’, and even video callin’—is like we tink de car could drive itself!
Dem boys seh, even bathroom time ain’t sacred. In de past, man used to carry newspaper; now dem carry phone. De only difference is de newspaper does finish, but de phone got unlimited data.
One man tell dem boys he wife vex he nah spend time wid she. De man seh, “I spendin’ time wid you every day!” She ask how, and he seh, “I does text you while you in de next room.” Dem boys seh dat relationship deh powered by WiFi, nah love.
So, hear wah dem boys seh: fuh de new year, leh we try somethin’ new. Put down de phone and pick up a book or newspaper. Some ah y’all ain’t read a book since primary school! Some ah y’all newspaper knowledge stop at de lotto results. If yuh want fuh know de world, read a book. If yuh want fuh laugh and learn, read de papers.
Dem boys seh, yuh phone might be smart, but if yuh spend all yuh time pon it, yuh head gon tun dumb. Mek 2025 de year of readin’—not scrollin’!
Text First, Read Never
Text First, Read Never

Jan 01, 2025 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
