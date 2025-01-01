Latest update January 1st, 2025 12:21 AM
Jan 01, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- Six new regional hospitals are set to be commissioned by June 2025, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony said on Tuesday.
These hospitals are being built in Anna Regina, Region Two, De Kinderen Region Three, Diamond and Enmore, Region Four, Bath Settlement, Region Five and Skeldon Region Six, as part of an effort to expand healthcare infrastructure across Guyana.
It was stated that the Diamond, Enmore and Bath hospitals are slated to be completed by March 2025, while Anna Regina, De Kinderen and Skeldon will be completed in June, 2025. Dr. Anthony said, “These new hospitals we will be adding 450 new beds, we will be adding at least 12 new operating rooms, you will have six new accident and emergency (rooms).” In addition, for the first time, Guyana will also have six Computed Tomography (CT) scanners operating 24 hours a day, ensuring round-the-clock diagnostic services.
(Six new hospitals to be commissioned by mid-2025 – Health Minister)
