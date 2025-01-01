Latest update January 1st, 2025 12:21 AM

Remaining Steadfast in 2025  

Jan 01, 2025 Letters

Dear Editor

As we stand on the threshold of a new calendar year, the onus is placed upon the Government, we as a people, organizations, both public and private and the Opposition, to seize this moment as an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of 2024 and set the tone for future aspirations. The arrival of the New Year of 2025 serves not merely as a passage of time, but as a renewed commitment to innovation, collaboration, and community engagement.

In our forthcoming endeavors, the aim should be to boost our strategic initiatives that align with the evolving needs of our people. The past year has been marked by remarkable achievements, yet it has also presented challenges that have tested our resilience. Moving forward, we should remain steadfast in our mission to continue our President, Excellency Dr. Irfaan Ali’s ONE GUYANA philosophy.

RK’s Guyana Security Services would like to take this opportunity to extend a Happy New Year to His Excellency the President, Dr. Irfaan Ali and family, distinguished members of the Government, the Opposition, and all our Divine brothers and sisters of Guyana.

We wish you a prosperous new year filled with hope, opportunities, and lasting impact. May this year be a testament to our collective resilience and commitment to a bigger and brighter future.

Sincerely,

Hajji Dr. Roshan Khan

