New mammogram machines arrive

—to be put into operation by end of January

Kaieteur News- Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony on Tuesday announced that four mammogram machines have arrived in Guyana and will be operational by the end of January, 2025.

During the Health Ministry’s end of the year press conference, the minister said that the mammogram machines will be installed in the West Demerara Regional Hospital, Linden Hospital Complex, the New Amsterdam Hospital and the Lethem Hospital. The machines will boost the ministry’s ability to provide adequate resources to screen for breast cancer. Anthony said, “So the four machines … at least by the end of January it should be operational so we can be able to screen more persons…”

Anthony had first made mention of the machines back in June, 2024. He said then that only one mammogram machine is currently available at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). He underscored that the addition of the new machines will significantly enhance the screening process for women.

