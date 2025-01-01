Latest update January 1st, 2025 12:21 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyana to tap $US15M from Pandemic Fund

Jan 01, 2025 News

—-money will be used to improve disease surveillance, strengthen reference lab

Kaieteur News- The Government of Guyana (GoG), through the Ministry of Health, has successfully secured $US15 million from the World Bank coordinated Pandemic Fund.

The funds, which are expected to be accessible by March 2025, will be used to enhance the country’s preparedness for future pandemics, said Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony during a news conference on Tuesday.

New mammogram machines arrive

Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony

Speaking to reporters Minister Anthony stated that the investment will focus on improving disease surveillance and strengthening the National Public Health Referenced Laboratory. This funding is part of the Health Ministry’s broader efforts to better detect and manage potential health threats, ensuring greater capacity to respond to both human and animal diseases.

Anthony said that the government has invested approximately $US2 million in the National Public Health Referenced laboratory.  Moreover, according to the Pandemic Fund website, the fund is a first-of-its-kind multilateral financing mechanism dedicated exclusively to strengthening critical pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response (PPR) capacities and capabilities of low- and middle-income countries through investments and technical support at the national, regional, and global levels.

“The Fund provides a dedicated stream of additional, long-term financing for investments in areas such as infectious diseases surveillance, laboratories and diagnostics, and health workforce strengthening,” the Pandemic Fund website stated. It is further explained that as of November 2024, the Pandemic Fund has awarded US$885 million in two rounds of funding, which has leveraged an additional US$6 billion from international and domestic partners. These funds support 47 projects across 75 low- and middle-income countries, focusing on disease surveillance, diagnostics, and health workforce capacity. The projects promote a One Health approach to pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response, fostering international collaboration and encouraging increased domestic investments to ensure sustainable impact.

(Guyana to tap $US15M from Pandemic Fund)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Keevin Allicock – the next torchbearer for Guyanese professional boxing

Keevin Allicock – the next torchbearer for Guyanese professional...

Dec 31, 2024

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports- In the rich tapestry of Guyanese sports, few names shine as brightly as Keevin Allicock. A prodigious talent with the rare blend of skill, charisma, and grit, Allicock...
Read More
Guyana Harpy Eagles begin Fitness Preparation for 2025 CWI Regional Four-Day Tournament

Guyana Harpy Eagles begin Fitness Preparation for...

Dec 31, 2024

The business end has arrived, a place in the final is at stake tomorrow night

The business end has arrived, a place in the...

Dec 31, 2024

Thirteen-year-old benefits from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Thirteen-year-old benefits from Project...

Dec 31, 2024

Milerock stop Winners Connection 9-3 behind Drakes 5 goal spree, Botafago humble Capital Fc 8-3

Milerock stop Winners Connection 9-3 behind...

Dec 31, 2024

Dharry reigns supreme with second-round KO against Ramirez

Dharry reigns supreme with second-round KO...

Dec 30, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]