GPHC help desk processes over 200 grievance complaints annually

Kaieteur News- The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has established a Help Desk which according to officials attached to the unit processes over 200 grievance complaints per year.

The help desk to resolve complaints made by patients regarding the service offered at the GPHC was established in 2013 and 2022 several years later a designated ‘orange office’ was established at the hospital for this purpose. Since the building was erected, this newspaper has learnt that a total of 586 grievances and 30 complaints were dealt with. During its end-of-year press conference held on Monday GPHC disclosed that on an average the help desk receives 250 complaints per year. Written complaints are less common—the unit receives an average of four written complaints or inquiries. A total of 285 grievances and 26 complaints were resolved last year with a total of 20 grievances were reported during the first quarter of the 2023, 39 were made in the second quarter, 93 were made in the third quarter and 133 were made in the fourth quarter.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the hospital Robbie Rambarran said that the help desk has helped in resolving many of the daily complaints and concerns of members of the public. “The help desk has been introduced not only to deal with complaint but also to answer any questions the members of the public may have about patient care or treatment…”, the CEO said.

The Help Desk is staffed by a team of professionals committed to ensuring a positive and efficient healthcare experience for all. From providing essential directions and patient updates to facilitating seamless access to various hospital services, the help desk will support patients, their relatives, and visitors.

The CEO noted that the help desk plays a pivotal role in fostering open communication. It welcomes patients and staff to share recommendations, commendations, or address any nature of complaints related to the hospital’s service or staff.

The Help Desk also offers multiple channels for engagement. Whether through a direct call using the numbers provided in flyers, messaging via WhatsApp on its dedicated number, detailed inquiries through email at the provided address, or in-person assistance at the Orange Office located at the Gate # 1 – Main Gate on New Market Street. The GPHC invites patients, staff, and the community at large to engage with the Help Desk.

