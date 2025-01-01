GPHC faces staffing, space challenges

—-as emergency department sees surge in patients

Kaieteur News- The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) Emergency and Accident Department has reported a significant increase in patient volume for 2024, treating over 60,000 patients, a figure that has doubled over the past four years.

This marks a 9% increase from 2023, as revealed during the hospital’s annual year-end press conference held on Monday. The conference which took place at GPHC’s Centre for Learning and Innovation, highlighted the hospital’s achievements, challenges, and goals for the coming year.

Dr. Zulfikar Bux, Head of the Emergency and Accident Department, shared the department’s growing challenges, notably staffing shortages and insufficient space. He explained that while the number of patients has surged, the facility’s staffing levels have remained largely unchanged, which has led to staff burnout.

“As I speak with you, we have seen over 60,000 patients for the year. This is a 9% increase from 2023. We’ve handled more than 7,300 referrals, many of which are very critical cases,” Dr. Bux stated. He emphasised that these critical cases now represent 12% of the department’s total patient load. “For the past four years we would have closely doubled in patient volume at GPHC emergency department, Whilst doing this we have not increased our staff, we maintained the same amount of doctors and nurses,” he added.

Dr. Bux also expressed deep concern about the lack of space in the department, which has been exacerbated by the rising patient numbers. “If the numbers continue to increase over the years I am very concerned with 2025, 2026 because we will have to look at space, we will have to look at how we improve overall in the department, meaning increase the number of staff we have. That is basically the challenges we are facing, we do not have enough space, for you have 18 beds with 60,000 patients in here imagine the challenges we have.”

He noted that while efforts are being made to ensure that patient care does not suffer, the space constraints are taking a toll on the efficiency of the department. “If only those beds could speak, they would tell you what they go through,” Dr. Bux remarked. “Often, sometimes when we have to examine patients on a bed, we have to examine their abdomen on a chair when we don’t have that choice.”

In addition to the general patient load, Dr. Bux reported alarming figures in specific areas. The trauma centre recorded 2,698 motor vehicle collision cases for 2024, as well as 96 sexual assault cases. “Unfortunately we have had 96 while a decrease of 14% in 2023 it’s still too much,” he noted. The centre also handled 2,246 cases of interpersonal violence, which involves the intentional use of force or power against others.

(GPHC faces staffing, space challenges)