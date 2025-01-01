GAWU anticipates more significant achievements in 2025, following a successful 2024

Dear Editor

As we conclude 2024, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) is reflecting on the year’s journey and expresses our sincere appreciation to our members and the wider community. This year has presented both challenges and opportunities for workers in Guyana. As we set our sights on 2025, we remain dedicated to advocating for fair labour practices, better working conditions, and enhanced livelihoods for all workers.

In 2024, we are proud to have successfully negotiated several long-term agreements that have positively impacted pay rates for our union members. Many of these agreements span multiple years, providing a foundation of stability and predictability that enhances disposable income for our members. This achievement marks a significant milestone in our union’s history, reflecting workers’ and employers’ maturity and commitment to seeking collaborative solutions. Importantly, these agreements addressed pay and various working conditions, leading to tangible benefits for those within our bargaining units. We celebrate the wins we have achieved this year for the workers represented by GAWU.

In the sugar industry, which constitutes our major bargaining unit, we recognise that 2024 has brought challenges. While we acknowledge the slower momentum compared to 2023, we understand that sugar remains a vital pillar of Guyana’s economy, providing employment and contributing to both rural and national development. We have voiced our concerns publicly and believe in the potential for improvement on several fronts.

We resonate with the sentiments expressed by His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali regarding the industry’s performance. We fully support the President’s vision and urge the sugar industry’s management to enhance its operations. Looking ahead, we anticipate a thorough review of performance metrics and organisational practices to ensure a more successful 2025. We also extend our gratitude to the Government of Guyana for its continued support in revitalising the industry.

As we close 2024, we also focus on the pressing challenges facing oil and gas workers. Although the country is experiencing significant economic growth due to the oil and gas sector, it is crucial that the workers contributing to this prosperity are not overlooked. Too often, they face precarious conditions, limited rights, and a lack of sufficient benefits.

Our evaluation indicates that oil workers have not seen corresponding improvements in their working conditions, job security, or compensation. GAWU is deeply concerned about the current circumstances for these workers in Guyana and advocates for an equitable distribution of the wealth generated by the oil and gas industry. The rights of oil workers must be prioritised, ensuring fair wages, safe working conditions, job security, and social protections that acknowledge their invaluable contributions. We stand in solidarity with oil workers in Guyana and are committed to advocating for their rights in the broader pursuit of fair labour practices and the dignity of work.

Furthermore, GAWU calls for a timely review and enhancement of the national minimum wage to accurately reflect the actual cost of living, considering the rising prices of essential goods and services. We advocate for a wage increase that allows workers to meet their basic needs, support their families, and live with the dignity and respect they deserve. This issue becomes even more pressing with the Government’s intention to raise the public sector minimum wage to $100,000 per month by the end of 2025. A fair and just society must prioritise the welfare of workers, and improving the national minimum wage is a critical step in that process. We remain steadfast in our commitment to pushing for a wage that genuinely reflects the value of workers’ labour and their economic realities.

As we move into 2025, GAWU is enthusiastic about building on our progress while preparing to tackle the challenges ahead. We look forward to fostering increased investments in workers’ welfare, including enhanced access to healthcare, pension schemes, and training opportunities, ensuring a secure and dignified future for all workers. Additionally, we are eager to collaborate with stakeholders to develop and implement policies that promote sustainability, safeguard the environment, and equip workers to adapt to climate challenges. In closing, we extend our heartfelt thanks to all who have supported our initiatives throughout the year. Together, we can continue to create a brighter and more equitable future for all workers in Guyana.

