(‘Do not let us down’)

Latest update January 1st, 2025 12:21 AM
Jan 01, 2025 Letters
Dear Editor
As we greet the New Year, we as part of the human species must look forward to betterment for 2025. Our Guyana is in a fortunate position with the discovery of oil, gas and the reality of large deposits of gold indicating that Eldorado is no longer a myth but can be a reality where this generation and succeeding generations can enjoy the abundance of wealth not available to previous generations.
For the new year, I plead and wish that all of our political leaders would not let us down. President Irfaan Ali and his fellow leaders have my best wishes. My best wishes are also extended to the Leader of the official Opposition, Aubrey Norton for a glorious and good New Year.
Our helmsman, President Ali must take the noble step and summon those Leaders who in Parliament and elsewhere represent the substantial portion of our population. Guyanese and their Leaders must look around the world, Europe, Asia, the Pacific, the Americas and note how fortunate and how blessed we are and not to take things for granted.
Listening to the rhetoric from both major metropoles, Freedom House and Congress Place, it is abundantly clear that our Leaders need to undergo an attitudinal metamorphosis to make a reality of the dreams, hopes and aspirations of our noble ancestors.
We, the people, young and old must do all things necessary to make optimum use of our magnificent resources given to us by a generous Creator. Only this change of attitude can take us to great heights.
My mother who lived for several years in the US, taught us the Battle Hymn of the Republic made popular in the midst of the American Civil War by those who opposed the institution of slavery and I share the chorus ….”. Glory, Glory Hallelujah, Glory, Glory Hallelujah, Glory, Glory Hallelujah, His truth is marching on”…
Let the truth of our past and present remind ourselves of the sentiments expressed in the third stanza of our National Anthem –” Great Land of Guyana, diverse though our strains, We are born of their sacrifice, heirs of their pains, And ours is the glory their eyes did not see One land of six peoples, united and free,”
A Happy and Prosperous New Year to the President, the Leader of the Opposition, the Editor and all the people of Guyana.
Sincerely
Hamilton Green
Elder
(‘Do not let us down’)
Dec 31, 2024By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports- In the rich tapestry of Guyanese sports, few names shine as brightly as Keevin Allicock. A prodigious talent with the rare blend of skill, charisma, and grit, Allicock...
Dec 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2024
Dec 31, 2024
Dec 30, 2024
Kaieteur News- Guyana recorded just over 10,000 dengue cases in 2024, Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony revealed during an... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The year 2024 has underscored a grim reality: poverty continues to be an unyielding... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]