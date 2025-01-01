Crowd breaks down Ministry’s gate for cash grant

—Police warn against unruly behaviour during distribution

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday warned against disorderly and unruly behaviour during the cash grant distribution process around the country.

According to a statement by the force, persons are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the directions given when turning up at the designated locations across the country to collect the $100,000 Cash Grant. “While the collection process is smooth and incident-free at most locations, there are a few areas where persons were storming the designated collection places and being aggressive”, the police said.

Police made the statement after a large crowd on Tuesday broke the gate at the Ministry of Human Services office at Princess Elizabeth Road, New Amsterdam, Berbice, Region Six, where pensioners and persons with disabilities were collecting their cheques. Police said that the Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, was present and explained to the crowd “that they were only dealing with pensioners and persons with disabilities”.

“The crowd, however, refused to cooperate and they started pushing towards the door and behaving in an unruly manner”, stated the police force before adding that ranks assisted to quickly control the situation. The process was subsequently stopped at the said location and persons were advised to return to their homes, police said. “Members of the public are advised to exercise patience and remain calm when they visit the designated locations in every region to collect their $100,000 Government Cash Grant”.

