(A new year has come)

Kaieteur News- It has been sung, “What a difference a day makes….” This New Year that is now a mere few hours old has a long road ahead, but it can be that difference maker.

There are no prophets around, so no one knows what it will bring. Guyana has the potential for greatness, where its citizens can know true richness. This bright, new 2025 can deliver both of those. We wish the best for 2025 to all Guyanese.

All eyes are on a crucial national election scheduled to occur during this year. It is a public secret that an increasing number of Guyanese are unhappy with how they are governed, how their oil wealth is managed. They are disappointed in how they have been misled, taken for idiots by leaders, time and again. Guyanese feel insulted, are angry, at how leaders have not done their best for them, but who then try to cover up their failures with deceptions. In 2025 there is opportunity for citizens to be responsible, to study their prospects deeply. They must decide for themselves who they should trust.

Without a doubt, the present cohort of politicians represent much that is uninspiring, much that is suspicious. None of this sits well in the bosoms and minds of Guyanese. To make matters intolerable, there is a sizable army of working class and hardworking citizens who are struggling, while the people they elected to office are enjoying themselves. Leaders and their cronies have snatched the cream from the local wealth for themselves. The massive oil wealth is the first jewel that they seize for their own benefit. Guyanese are hungry, while the people in whom they put their trust are having a wonderful time. It is the same long, sad, and ugly story of when a cat is left in charge of milk, those who made that error in judgment pay the price. Politicians and their friends are celebrating Christmas nonstop, but Guyanese are living in fear and need continually.

Something has to change, for the way things are to change. Change rests in the hands of Guyanese, through the civic duty that they do once every five years. Frankly, the menu of choices is unimpressive, with ambitiousness and selfishness being most prominent, what stares at all in the face. This country needs a difference-maker, unlike any of the others that were before, any of those around now. Some will come with their big visions, and bright ideas, in 2025, but this is where the hopeful and wanting to believe must be at their keenest, most vigilant.

Who is a wolf in sheep’s clothing? Who is nothing but a plant, another sellout in waiting, one hoping to join the list of betrayers with whom Guyanese have been forced to live? Oil has its attractions, in what is offered, what could be possible at the personal level. Today men who claim to be clean, and are powerful, have yielded to its lures. From their mouths flow what is tortured, what wraps them into knots, which no one can untie, not even themselves. If they were willing to try, they couldn’t free themselves. What has become increasingly clearer is that they are not ready to dig themselves out of the holes which they made for themselves. Their only choice is to continue to sell out citizens, and boost those betrayed with a string of half-truths and, more often than not, total falsehoods.

Guyanese are living in poverty and many of them are hungry, which should not be the case for any child of this rich soil. There is too much wealth, and with that the treacheries have multiplied. The last 4-5 years, and those before, provided a record that no citizen of Guyana should want to see repeated. It is a time of choice in 2025, and could be a time of change before this year is over. But only if the people of this country take their wealth seriously. To do so, they must take themselves seriously, from their families to their destiny. Guyanese must take their lives in their own hands, or be prepared for what is dumped on their heads. It could be the best of years, this 2025.

