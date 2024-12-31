Thirteen-year-old benefits from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Kaieteur Sports- Altaf Ali, a thirteen-year-old leg spinner of Bush Lot Cricket Club, West Coast, Berbice is the latest to benefit from this joint initiative between Anil Beharry and Kishan Das of the USA. His coach, Rajbance Hemraj, approached this project for assistance and he was gifted one pair of cricket shoes. This initiative is pleased to be part of the development of young Ali and every other youth in Guyana. Our aim is to keep young people off the streets and get them actively involved in sports, cricket in particular.

To date, ninety young players, male and female, from all three counties of Guyana have benefited directly from cash, seven gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, thirty three bats, four boxes, six helmets, thirty four pairs of cricket shoes, twenty one pairs of batting pads, twenty four thigh pads, one bat grip, thirty five pairs of batting gloves, one pair of wicketkeeping pads and three pairs of wicketkeeping gloves. Many others benefited indirectly. In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each, Cold Fusion Cricket Club thirteen color uniforms while RHCCCC received six boxes of balls, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves, two sets of stumps and bails.

Other beneficiaries are The Essequibo Cricket Board, the Town of Lethem, youth coach Travis Persaud (one box of red cricket balls), male and female teams playing the traditional hardball and softball in the Upper Corentyne area, No.65 Young Titans with 30 T-Shirts, youths of Just Try Cricket Club, Wakenaam Cricket Academy (one box of white balls), Shamar Joseph, Nehemiah Hohenkirk, Shamar Apple, Leguan Cricket Committee, Tucber Park Cricket Club, Malteenoes Sports Club (nine cricket balls each), Kendall’s Union Cricket Club with two boxes of red balls, Lower Corentyne, Corentyne Comprehensive and JC Chandisingh Secondary Schools with twelve red balls each.

Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.

