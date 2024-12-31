President Ali praises work of Jimmy Carter

Kaieteur News- President Irfaan Ali has expressed condolences on the passing of former US President Jimmy Carter, describing him as a respected statesman and an indefatigable champion of democracy.

In a statement, President Ali said it is with profound sorrow that he learnt of the passing of Carter whom he described as a “respected statesman, a benevolent humanitarian, and an indefatigable champion of democracy.”

Ali said while he knew that in recent years Carter health had been declining and that he had been confined to hospice care, “the news of his passing still weighed heavily on me. His departure represents an immense loss, not only to the United States but to the entire free world that values and cherishes the principles of democracy and human rights.”

According to Ali, President Carter stood as a central protagonist in the wave of democracy that swept across the world following the end of the Cold War. Acknowledging the vital role of embedding democracy, human rights, and development within the evolving post-Cold War era, the Carter Center, founded by him, diligently laboured to secure free and fair elections, respect for human rights and the promotion of development, across many continents, President Ali said.

“His legacy is intertwined with the story of Guyana’s journey towards democracy and development. Jimmy Carter’s name will forever be linked to the electoral reforms that paved the way for free and fair elections in Guyana, breaking the shackles of nearly a quarter-century of political dictatorship. President Carter also understood that democracy’s return had to be fortified by development. As such, after freedom had been restored in October 1992, he helped to support the crafting of a National Development Strategy for Guyana and to mobilize resources for reconstruction,” President Ali said.

“Guyana will forever remember and be grateful to President Carter for the election observer missions the Carter Center undertook in Guyana. These missions acted as a watchdog of transparency, fairness, and credibility in the electoral process. My condolences, and that of the Government and People of Guyana, go out to President Carter’s family and to the American people, whom he served with distinction and honour throughout his life. Jimmy Carter’s place in history is secure, and his standing in the history of our own country, Guyana, is etched in gratitude and respect,” the statement said.

