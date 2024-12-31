Latest update December 31st, 2024 3:30 AM

Mother who went missing on Christmas Day found

Dec 31, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- A 52-year-old mother was found on Saturday, after she was reported missing on Christmas Day after wandering near the Kara Kara Bridge, Linden, Region 10.

Baby Ann Persaud, also known as ‘Annit’, a resident of Block 42 Amelia’s ward, Linden reportedly went missing when her daughter went out to get food for her.

Found: Baby Ann Persaud also known as Annit

Kaieteur News reported that Persaud’s daughter, Shivanie Peters, said that her mother suffers from amnesia, after falling and hitting her head in February 2024.

“I leave her to go by my cousin to uplift some food, which I ordered for her … We spent a lil while there because we were having a few drinks … when we come back, my niece told me we have to go for her because she is by Kara Kara Bridge,” Peters told Kaieteur News.

She added, “I see my two nieces go to check but they couldn’t find her and later the afternoon we go and check and we didn’t find her.”

Peters explained that her mother would from time-to-time venture into the community and persons would take her home.

“It’s been sad because last year, last Christmas, I had her, she was good, she was happy, she was with me, she was in her good sense… its very heart-breaking for me,” the distraught woman told Kaieteur News.

