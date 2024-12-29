Motorcyclist killed in crash with speeding car

Kaieteur News- A 33-year-old man died, on Friday night, after a speeding car swerved into his lane, causing a collision on the Cummings Lodge Main Access Road, Georgetown.

Dead is Ryan Jordan of Lot 62 Third Field, Cummings Lodge, Georgetown.

Police reported that the incident occurred around 20:30h.

The accident involved Jordan who was the owner of the motorcycle, bearing registration number CG 6688, and the owner (name unknown) of motor vehicle #PMM 3148, along with an occupant, Ronney Rueda, a 41-year-old Cuban national.

Investigations revealed that the motorcar was reportedly speeding south along the eastern drive lane of the Cummings Lodge Main Access Road while Jordan was proceeding north along the western drive lane of the said road.

Subsequently, as the vehicle approached the area between the 7th and 8th fields, the driver allegedly swerved westward into the western lane, directly into the path of the motorcycle.

The front of the motorcycle collided with the front right side of the car. The impact of the collision caused both the motorcycle and the rider to be thrown into the air before landing on the western grass parapet. As a result, the motorcyclist sustained severe injuries to his body.

An ambulance was summoned to the scene. Jordan was examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead at the scene.

His body was taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, where it awaits a post- mortem examination.

Police reported that “The occupant was questioned, and it is alleged by him that after the accident occurred, he and the driver went out to assist the motorcyclist. However, they were attacked by individuals in the area.”

It was stated that the driver fled the scene, leaving the occupant behind.

The driver was reportedly robbed of his wallet and other valuables while being assaulted by several persons in the area. He received several injuries about his body.

He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) by an ambulance, where he was examined by a doctor and admitted at the said institution.

He is suffering from a fractured skull.

His condition is listed as stable.

“Both vehicles were lodged at Turkeyen Police Station to be examined by a license and certifying officer. Further investigation in progress,” Police said in the report.

