Man stabbed to death during fight at Liliendaal

…. suspect escaped

Kaieteur News- A 22-year-old man was killed on Friday night after he sustained a stab wound to the centre of his chest, during a fight along the Liliendaal Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The dead man has been identified as Saif Ally of lot 22 Block R, North Sophia, Georgetown.

The suspect, who reportedly escaped, has been identified as 31-year-old Allin Sahoye, a mechanic of the North Sophia Squatting Area.

The incident occurred at 20:00h. Police reported that the suspect’s father, 58-year-old Christopher Julian Singh said that prior to the incident the victim, who was observed to be in an intoxicated state, went up to him and dealt him several slaps to his face, for no reason.

Singh said that he and the victim were on speaking terms and had never had any problems. As a result, he was surprised by his actions.

Upon seeing this, Sahoye, who was sitting on a bench, got up and approached the victim, after which a fight occurred.

Ally and Sahoye found themselves on the southern side of the Liliendaal Railway Embankment. While there, Sahoye stabbed Ally to his chest with a knife.

Ally collapsed and Sahoye made good his escape with the weapon in a southern direction.

Police in a statement said, “The victim was seen lying on his back, head facing north, feet clad in a blue three-quarter pants and a white jersey.”

The body was examined, and a stab wound was seen at the centre of Ally’s chest. In addition, what appeared to be blood stains were seen on his clothing. Blood was also seen on the ground where he was lying.

Ally was pronounced dead by a doctor, and his body was taken to Memorial Gardens, awaiting Post Mortem Examination (PME).

“Several Persons were questioned, statements are being taken, CCTV (Closed Circuit Television) cameras are also being viewed. Efforts were made to locate the suspect but without success, ” Police said in a statement.

