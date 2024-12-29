Israel detains director of key north Gaza hospital as WHO condemns raids

Israeli forces storm Kamal Adwan Hospital, putting the last remaining medical facility in northern Gaza out of service.

Al Jazeera – Israel’s army has detained the director of one of the last functioning hospitals in northern Gaza, as the World Health Organization said Israeli assaults on medical facilities are a “death sentence” for thousands of Palestinians.

An Israeli military assault on the Kamal Adwan Hospital, on Friday, put the last major health facility in northern Gaza out of service, the WHO said.

“Initial reports indicate that some key departments were severely burned and destroyed during the raid,” the WHO said in a statement on X on Friday evening.

The Israeli military said, in a statement, that it had launched a raid on the Kamal Adwan Hospital as it “serves as a Hamas terrorist stronghold,” but failed to provide any evidence for this claim. Hamas said it “categorically” denied the allegation.

Gaza health officials said on Saturday that Israeli forces had detained the director of the hospital.

“The occupation forces have taken dozens of the medical staff from Kamal Adwan Hospital to a detention centre for interrogation, including the director, Hussam Abu Safia,” the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said in a statement.

The ministry had earlier quoted Abu Safia as saying the military had “set on fire all surgery departments of the hospital” and that there were “a large number of injuries” among the medical team.

As of Friday morning, the hospital housed about 350 people, including 75 patients and 180 medical staff.

The WHO said 25 patients in critical condition, including those on ventilators, reportedly remain with 60 health workers in the hospital.

The patients in moderate to severe condition were forced to evacuate to the destroyed and non-functional Indonesian Hospital, the United Nations health agency said, adding it was “deeply concerned for their safety”.

The WHO reiterated its call for a ceasefire.

“This raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital comes after escalating restrictions on access for WHO and partners, and repeated attacks on or near the facility since early October,” the agency said.

“Such hostilities and the raids are undoing all our efforts and support to keep the facility minimal[ly] functional. The systematic dismantling of the health system in Gaza is a death sentence for tens of thousands of Palestinians in need of healthcare.

“This horror must end and healthcare must be protected.”

Israel’s military began a renewed ground offensive in northern Gaza in October and has claimed that the hospital had become “a key stronghold for terrorist organisations and continues to be used as a hideout for terrorist operatives”.

Before initiating the latest attack on the hospital, the Israeli military said its soldiers had “facilitated the secure evacuation of civilians, patients, and medical personnel”.

Hamas denied its fighters were present in the hospital and urged the UN to set up an investigation committee “to examine the scale of crime being committed in northern Gaza”.

“We categorically deny the presence of any military activity or resistance fighters in the hospital,” Hamas said in a statement.

“The enemy’s lies about the hospital aim to justify the heinous crime committed by the occupation army today, involving the evacuation and burning of all hospital departments as part of a plan for extermination and forced displacement.”

Al Jazeera’s Hamdah Salhut said the Israeli military has often accused Hamas fighters of operating from medical facilities but has never proven these claims.

“Most notable was the raid on al-Shifa Hospital back in 2023 when the military said Hamas was using al-Shifa as a command and control centre, claims that to this day have never been proven,” she said, reporting from Amman, Jordan, because Al Jazeera has been banned from operating in Israel and the occupied West Bank.

“Now, Kamal Adwan was the last functioning hospital in northern Gaza, but again, it was barely functioning because of the siege that was put forward by Israeli forces – a siege on food, water, and all sorts of medical supplies.”

The hospital’s director had repeatedly raised concerns about its situation in recent days.

“The world must understand that our hospital is being targeted with the intent to kill and forcibly displace the people inside,” Abu Safia said in a statement on Monday.

Israel’s assault has killed more than 45,300 Palestinians since October last year, mostly children and women, according to health officials in the enclave. The majority of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been displaced and much of Gaza is in ruins.

(Israel detains director of key north Gaza hospital as WHO condemns raids)

(Israel detains director)