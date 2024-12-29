Greene, Klass, Baveghems, and Merchant all in one week! They have served their party, communities, and country well!

Dear Editor,

The week of December 15, 2024, would mark one of the saddest weeks for the PNCR. The party lost four of its most loyal and faithful comrades. I woke up last Monday to the sad news that Ms. Ann Greene was no longer with us, and before I could write a line to reflect and pay tribute to Ms. Greene, I learned that Ms. Shirley Klass had joined Ms. Greene. Suddenly, it appeared that Ms. Joan Baveghems decided to protest those ladies’ ascension, so she decided to join them. Well, Mr. Lennox Merchant probably thought the ladies needed transportation. Hence, he decided he would provide transportation and drive them to the ultimate destination, so he joined in, and just like that, the four of them left us! They left their families, left the PNCR, and they departed this world in one week!

When I joined the PNCR, I met all these stalwarts I came to know personally. These folks represent true comradeship, commitment, dedication, and loyalty. They all contributed to the PNCR in many different ways. I’ve interacted with these stalwarts, and they all have impacted my life in many ways. Our interactions were valuable and insightful. So, allow me to reflect on these comrades. I consider Ms. Greene an aesthetician, though she had a professional career. She is known, among other things, for her attention to beautiful creative displays. Her decorative talent is always on display at special party events. One such time was in July 2016, when the party was preparing to host a birthday celebration for then-party leader and president David Granger. I was on one of my usual trips to Guyana; I arrived in the country the morning of the day of the event. The late Marisha Bowen, a former GYSM member, also came to Guyana that same day.

After putting our bags down, we decided to go to Congress Place to see how we could help prepare for the event. I arrived at Congress Place some time before noon, and Marisha came shortly after. There, we met Ms. Green, who was busy decorating the auditorium. I asked her if no one else was helping her, and in her usual calm way, she said her daughter and grandchildren were coming to help. Marisha and I asked what she needed us to do, and she directed us. Under her quiet direction, we went to work. I fussed about not having enough party colours to decorate the place “party-like,” and all Ms. Green said was, “Girl, Lurlene, I was ordered to use these materials and do it.” I called and requested more materials of a specific colour, and Ms. Greene smiled. Her daughter and grandson arrived with the grand balloon arrangement, and Ms. Greene and her little team arranged to suit. Marisha and I left Congress Place at about 5:30 pm while people were arriving for the 6:00 pm start of the event. Ms. Greene stayed behind; she wanted to ensure everything was done well. This is the kind of dedication and commitment you got from her.

Ms. Joan Baveghems was a savvy and down-to-earth politician; her ascension to the parliament was one of her political hallmarks. She was one of those fierce and fearless advocates of her party. Ms. Baveghems was funny and serious at the same time. We came to know each other well during our daily protest activities, which she rarely missed. A little lady with a big heart and deep conviction, Ms. Baveghems was among the first to approach police officers to remind them of our right to peaceful protest. She led on many levels and inspired us to be relentless in our struggle. Despite being teargassed and shot with pellets, she persevered in her fight for justice and equality. Joan Baveghems was one of those leaders who led from the ground. She didn’t need a title, a party office, or any identifiable position to represent and work in the interest of the party and people. It was never about seeking office for her. It was serving! The last time I saw Ms. Baveghems was the last local government elections. She was going up the stairs of her polling station to cast her ballot while MP Ferguson and I were going down the stairs. Her life’s work is an example and testament to authentic leadership. I’ve learned a lot from her; she has served the PNCR and has done so well.

Ms. Shirley Klass is remembered as a quiet, attentive, supportive comrade. I can almost see her now in the GS’ (the late Oscar Clarke) office, where she usually spends most of her time at Congress Place. I looked forward to her views and criticism whenever I engaged her. Ms. Klass was one of those comrades who spent time looking at the “Nation Watch” programme when I was the regular host. I would visit Congress Place to check in with the GS to see if there was any specific information, he might want me to share with the public. While there, Ms. Klass would use the opportunity to compliment me and suggest helpful tips for the next time. She often came across as a caring teacher who only wanted her students to do their best. She might have a little note on word choice or sentence structure to suggest. She would smile as she made her suggestion. Her input and interest in my growth have inspired and influenced me in many ways. She reminds me that it is always about the community.

Mr. Merchant, fondly called Muslim, was a dependable soldier who was never shy about expressing his opinion. I also called him “soldier.” I came to know Mr. Merchant during our early days of street protests. He was one of the comrades always willing to transport us from point A to B, and he did it with enthusiasm and pride. There were times when the only transportation available at CP was Merchant’s, and though his service was free and voluntary, he acted like it was a paid job, always waiting to see who needed it. Mr. Merchant was usually present at every party general council meeting, Congress, and other events I attended; he represented his views passionately and with confidence. We relish the culture of unhindered speech and value the exchange of ideas.

The PNCR is better because of comrades like Ann Green, Shirley Klass, Joan Baveghems, and Lennox Merchant. These are comrades who served in and out of season. Their allegiance to the institution of the PNCR is unquestionable. These people genuinely breathe the PNCR blood, and their commitment and loyalty transcend party leaders. They represent the best among comrades; their long history with the party and years of service cannot go on notice. The lives of these fallen comrades remind me that it’s not about longevity or how long you’ve been around the party but the positive impact of your long involvement. These folks should remind all of us that our political presence or office rests on their shoulders, as well as on the shoulders of those who have sacrificed to build the party. Today, as I reflect, I want to remind us that these folks were humble in their service. You didn’t know Joan Baveghems was an MP until someone told you. You wouldn’t realize Ann Greene was behind all those beautification projects at Congress Place until someone tells you; you’d never know the GS’s office assistance get from Shirley Klass until you ask; you would never imagine the impact of Mr. Merchant’s involvement unless people tell you. Such is genuine and humble leadership.

Sincere condolences to the respective families of the departed comrades and condolences to the PNCR. As they say, “The party got to knock wood!” May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Sincerely,

Lurlene Nestor

(Greene, Klass, Baveghems, and Merchant all in one week! They have served their party, communities, and country well!)