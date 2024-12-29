ExxonM setting up to produce oil from discovery never announced

Kaieteur News- ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) is presently setting up to produce oil from a project that was never formally announced.

In an advertisement published recently, the oil giant gave notice of developmental drilling activities continuing at the Banjo-1 well site within the Stabroek Block of Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

Developmental drilling is conducted after exploration drilling. It is conducted to develop a field with proven reserves.

Exxon pointed out that the MODU Noble Tom Madden will be engaged to carry out the drilling activities, expected to conclude on December 31, 2024. It also provided a list of 23 other vessels that would be incorporated into the activities.

According to the notice, the well site is situated approximately 89.5 nautical miles or 165.75 kilometres off the coast of Guyana and covers an area of 0.29 square nautical miles or one square kilometre.

All mariners were advised to stay clear of the vessels and navigate with extreme caution when in the vicinity.

The Stabroek Block is a massive 26,800 square kilometres or 6.6 million acres. It is operated by Exxon which has a 45% stake, with co-venturers Hess and CNOOC, securing 30% and 25% respectively.

Notably, there is no record of a discovery made in Guyana by Exxon under this name. In fact, back in 2022, one of the Stabroek Block partners said in a public statement, “The Banjo-1 exploration well was drilled earlier in the third quarter and did not encounter commercial quantities of hydrocarbons.”

This, therefore, raises serious questions about the company’s operations in Guyana. Before Exxon moves to production, the usual course of action involves obtaining an environmental permit from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and a licence to operate from the Government of Guyana- none of which have been granted, or at least made public.

So far, Exxon has received approval for six offshore developments. Already, three projects are producing oil in the Stabroek Block, which is estimated to hold more than 11 billion barrels of oil. The Liza One, Liza Two and Payara projects are producing a daily average of 660,000 barrels per day.

The company has made more than 40 discoveries since its first successful find in 2015. On December 19, Exxon marked five years of oil production in Guyana. In just under five years, the oil giant reported that it reached 500 million barrels of oil output since the start-up of production activities offshore.

