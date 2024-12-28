(Milerock, Capital FC, Winners Connection and Botafago secure semifinal berths)

Latest update December 28th, 2024 2:40 AM
Dec 28, 2024 Sports
UDFA Banks DIH/ Jai Signs Christmas Futsal
Kaieteur Sports- The semifinals of this year’s Upper Demerara Football Association’s (UDFA) Banks DIH/ Jai Signs Christmas futsal tournament will see the same teams from last year’s tournament contesting, including defending champions Milerock, as Botafago, Capital FC and Haynes and Winners Connection also won their quarterfinal encounters Boxing Night, at the Retrieve Hard Court in the bauxite mining town of Linden.
Botafago looked the most in-form of the clubs playing in this championship and disposed of Rockstone 4-2 after the first period ended 1-1.
Donovan Francis shot in the first two goals for Botafago, and the two others from by Malachi Tudor and Amaniki Buntin, saw them advance without much of a sweat.
Rockstone’s two goals were scored from the boots of Albert Gonsalves and Alex Gonsalves.
Game two of the quarterfinals saw Haynes and Lewis Winners Connection dumping Silver Shattas 4-1 after being ahead 2-1 at half time.
Winners Connection’s victory came by way of goals scored by Akeem Caesar with a brace and Anthony Layne and Jamal Reynolds the other two.
Damian Williams was the scorer for the defeated Silver Shattas.
Reigning champions Milerock booked their last four slot by knocking Topp XX 4-2, as they took the initiative 1-0 at half time through Neil Kennedy.
Allan Halley, Colwyn Drakes and Michael Jeffers added to the goal by Kennedy as the winners won 4-2. Jonal Caster and Michael Forde were the scorers for Topp XX.
The last match ended with Capital FC downing Hi Stars 4-1. Isaiah Adams began the scoring for Capital FC and doubled the scores for a 2-0 lead, before Mortimer Giddings Jr and Devonte Tappin shut the doors on Hi Stars. The lone goal for Hi Stars was scored by Clinton Charles.
Tomorrow night (Sunday) the semifinals will be played and the first features Milerock and Haynes and Lewis Winners Connection at 9.00pm and the other is between Botafago and Capital FC at 10.00pm at the Retrieve Hard Court, Linden.
(Milerock, Capital FC, Winners Connection and Botafago secure semifinal berths)
Dec 28, 2024Sparta Boss, Road Warriors, Back Circle, Bent Street move to semis Kaieteur Sports- All the winners on the quarter-final night did so in fantastic style, none scoring less than 5 goals in marching...
Dec 28, 2024
Dec 28, 2024
Dec 28, 2024
Dec 28, 2024
Dec 28, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- In Guyana, under the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) government, the Constitution... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The year 2024 has underscored a grim reality: poverty continues to be an unyielding... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]