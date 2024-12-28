(From Hinterland to Brazil: Krammer cops 3-month training stint at Academia Real Brazil)

Latest update December 28th, 2024 2:40 AM
Dec 28, 2024 Sports
…. A Dream comes through! “I’ve waited for this moment for a long time,” Krammer says
Kaieteur Sports- The 2024 KFC Caribbean Secondary School Goodwill Football Series came to a thrilling conclusion, but for one young defender, it marked the beginning of a new chapter in his life. Raydon Krammer, an 18-year-old standout from Chase’s Academic Foundation, not only led his team to victory but also secured the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award and, with it, a life-changing opportunity to train in Brazil.
Krammer, who hails from the scenic Region 7 community of Kamarang/Warawatta, has been playing football for nearly a decade. His journey began at D.C. Caesar Fox Secondary School, where he first showcased his talent before moving to Chase’s Academic Foundation in Georgetown to further his education and football aspirations. Known for his aggressive and attacking style of play as a defender, Krammer’s talent shone brightly during the 2024 Goodwill Series.
Narada Wilson, a sports consultant and scout from Futebol de Real Brazil, was on a four-day visit to Guyana during the tournament. Tasked with selecting one exceptional player for an all-expenses-paid, three-month training stint in Brazil in early 2025, Wilson faced a challenging decision. Among six top contenders, Krammer emerged as the clear choice, thanks to his outstanding defensive play and impressive statistics: 280 passes, 234 of which were successful, resulting in an 83.2% pass accuracy rate.
“It was a difficult task selecting just one player,” Wilson admitted. “The tournament featured several outstanding talents, but after analyzing the performances, Raydon Krammer’s numbers and contributions to his team’s success made him the ideal candidate for the Academia Real Brazil scholarship.”
The announcement came on the eve of the KFC Goodwill Series final, and Krammer could hardly contain his joy. “I couldn’t believe it,” he shared during a post-tournament interview. “It’s a golden opportunity for me. I know my parents are watching at home, and they’re happy. I’m happy for myself as well, and I want to thank the Heavenly Father for giving me this opportunity.”
Krammer attributed his success to his rigorous training regimen, which he balances with a focus on academics. “Normally, I get up in the mornings; do my personal training, ball touches, dynamics, and physical exercises. Sometimes, I run on the seawall. When I’m home for holidays, my dad encourages me to train, and my family, including; my mom, brothers, and sisters all support me. I’ve been waking up at 4:30 a.m. to train,” he revealed.
For Krammer, this scholarship represents not just a personal achievement but also a chance to honour his roots. “I’ve waited for this moment for a long time,” he said. “Since I was small, I’ve been training and dreaming of opportunities like this. I’ve missed chances before due to financial difficulties, but now I’m thrilled to represent my country, my family, my former school, and my current school.”
The MVP award winner said that: This will be a perfect Christmas gift. “I’ve worked so hard for this, waking up early and attending afternoon training sessions. It’s a dream come true and the best way to end the year.”
The three-month Academia Real Brazil training stint is set to begin in February 2025, providing Krammer with world-class coaching and exposure to Brazilian football’s rich culture and heritage. This opportunity not only underscores his talent but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring footballers across Guyana, proving that hard work, dedication, and a passion for the game can open doors to unimaginable opportunities.
As Raydon Krammer prepares for his journey, the youth football community in Guyana celebrates his achievement. Looking in, this opportunity will definitely pave the way for more young talents to follow in his footsteps. For this young star, the sky’s the limit, and his journey has only just begun.
(From Hinterland to Brazil: Krammer cops 3-month training stint at Academia Real Brazil)
