The wait is over, all roads lead to KMTC for their Grand Boxing Day Horse race meet

Over 70 entries in as $7M in prizes at stake

By Samuel Whyte

Kaieteur Sports- The time has come and the wait is over and its gallop time as the biggest event for the year-end season is set for the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) tomorrow, Boxing Day, December 26.

All roads lead to the KMTC for the annual event as hordes of spectators are expected to throng to the famous venue where a bumper crowd is expected to gather.

Situated at Bush lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice, the venue is touted as the best in terms of hosting horse race meets. The venue is in excellent condition and a riveting and pulsating day of racing is in store.

A number of top-class events have been held at the venue, and this one is expected to be one of the biggest horse races meets for the year. Reports are that close to 70 horses have taken entry.

There are seven events listed on the day’s card with the horses set to do battle for the mammoth $7M and over stake which includes cash, trophies and other incentives on offer.

A riveting battle is anticipated in the feature C1 and lower event which goes over 7furlongs. With an impressive lineup already on the cards, the entering of Stormy Entry into the fray has made the contest event more intense. That animals will be looking to storm out of the gates early as it battles the likes of Soca Harmony, Beckham James, Qurbann’s Kingdom, Phil in Echo, Game Changer, Frontline Warrior and Stormy Victory and Stolen Money, as they look to race away with the big money at stake.

The Sunny Kharag Memorial Stakes and Trophy is up for grabs in this mouthwatering event. The champion will race away with the lavish s $1.2M and trophy. An intense battle is in the making.

The H1 and lower race also has a top-notch field with the likes of American Traveller, Emotional Damage, Amazing Grace, Amicable Kate, Zelda, Blinding Light, Republican, Pocoyo, Fulfil and Stormy Dancer set to compete for the $500,000 top money and trophy.

Most of the top animals have taken entry for the three-year-old open Guyana Bred event. There is also a $500,000 and a trophy at stake for the winner over 7 furlongs.

All the other events have full gates with 10 and more animals entered for the respective races. the J and lower race having a winners take of $300,00 and a trophy.

The L class open, the K class non-winners and L open and the one for Guyana Bred two years old maiden horses. Have the pole position taking set as $250,000 and a trophy.

The sponsors include P and P Insurance Brokers, Trophy Stall, Kharag Family of USA, Patsan Trading Establishment, Colin Elcock Delmur Company Limited, Metro Company Limited. Dalip Trading, N and S Matai and Company, Khanai’s Guyana Electrical Agency among others.

The Top jockeys, stable and trainer will be rewarded with accolades compliments of Ramesh Sunich’s Trophy Stall.

With the absence of a functioning Guyana Horse Racing Authority the event will be stage using the rules of the KMTC.

Information can be accessed by contacting Isaac Dalloo at 689-0629, Fazal Habibulla at 657-7010, T. Jagdeo at 618-7278 or Ropnauth Sewsankar at 678-6722 for further details.

Race time 12:30hrs.

(The wait is over, all roads lead to KMTC for their Grand Boxing Day Horse race meet)

(The wait is over)