(Moraikobai village two days football competition and fun day set for Old and New Year’s Day)

Dec 25, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- Those who are wondering where to go to spend their Old and New Years’ Day can head over to Moraikobai in Region 5 up the Mahaicony River. The village which is the only Amerindian village in the Region will be hosting two days of sporting activities.
Football fans in and around the Amerindian resort of Moraikobai will have an opportunity to end the old year and ring in the new year by participating in a number of sporting activities.
The main attraction will be the football clash between, home team Moraikobai Gladiators as they play host to Swan Superstars. Residents and visitors will be able to witness two nights of football. The activity will take place at the Moraikobai play field.
The teams will first play on Old Year Day and then repeat their encounter on New Year’s Day.
There are a number of attractive prizes on offer including cash, trophies and other memorabilia.
There will be lots to eat and drink and residents are encouraged to come out and be a part of the activities.
Chairman of the Toshaos Council, Dereck John, who hails from the area, is expected to meet the teams before the start of the activities. (Samuel Whyte)
Dec 25, 2024
Dec 25, 2024
Dec 25, 2024
Dec 25, 2024
Dec 25, 2024
