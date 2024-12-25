GAWU Christmas Message 2024 

Latest update December 25th, 2024 12:25 AM

Dec 25, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – As we come together to embrace the warmth and joy of the Christmas season, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) sends heartfelt greetings to our members and all the wonderful people of Guyana. This festive time invites us to pause, reflect, and share love and kindness with those who hold a special place in our hearts.

Christmas is not just a celebration; it’s an opportunity to acknowledge the tireless efforts and unwavering dedication of all those who contribute to our nation’s growth. Our workers, who labour diligently across various sectors, are the unsung heroes behind our daily comforts—providing food on our tables, goods in our stores, and securing livelihoods for our families. GAWU stands in deep gratitude for each of you, united in solidarity as we navigate the challenges that lie ahead.

During this season of goodwill, we encourage every Guyanese to embrace the values of unity, compassion, and support for one another. Simple acts of kindness, spending cherished moments with loved ones, and reaching out to those who may be struggling can create ripples of positive change in our communities.

“We are reminded during this festive time of the importance of family, community, and our shared responsibility in creating a better Guyana for all,” reflected Seepaul Narine, President of GAWU. “Let us gather to celebrate our accomplishments over the past year and collectively strive for a brighter future for our workers, their families, and our beloved country.”

We also want to acknowledge the dedication of the workers who provide essential services, ensuring the safety and well-being of every Guyanese. Your resilience and determination throughout the year enable us to enjoy the many blessings of this holiday season, and for that, we are truly grateful.

May this Christmas bring you peace, joy, and prosperity. We wish our members, their families, and all Guyanese a holiday season filled with happiness, good health, and renewed hope.

With warm wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union!

