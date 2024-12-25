Latest update December 25th, 2024 12:25 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Dis is what all the fuss was about

Dec 25, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News- Christmas Day does remind dem boys of dem times when dem does try fuh sneak out of dem boring office meetings.  Dis day is one of de quietest day of de year. Yuh could literally hear a pin drop.

In the weeks leading up to this day, people been hustlin’ and bustlin’, decoratin’ yuh place. Yuh been spending so much cash, yuh wallet lookin’ like it’s on a diet. But Christmas mornin’, it’s like de whole world tek a break and whisper, “Easy, man.”

Yuh clean up, spruce up, dash decorations all over de place. And why? For Christmas Day to come and say, “Nah, bai, we chillin’ today.”

People shop till dey drop like dem boys at a bar after payday, and then what? Christmas Day come, and all yuh hearing is quietude. Yuh would have thought that Christmas day would have ended in a big bang – a noisy culmination of all the sportin’ and spending over the past month.

Ask people’ bout dey Christmas Day, and like clockwork, nine outta ten go say, “Quiet, man.” De odd one out probably get knocked out from partyin’ like it’s the end of the world on Christmas Eve. Sleepin’ through de silence, so exhausted dey dreamin’ of a second Christmas.

Imagine, dis de day we commemoratin’ a baby born in a manger in a stable in a faraway land.  We turn that into a carnival, and Christmas Day just sittin’ back, smirkin’, and askin’, “What was the big fuss for?”

So, leh we enjoy dis Christmas Day, take a breather from the noise, and wish all dem Guyanese a Merry Christmas. And oh, dem boys hopin’ Glenn Lall get he ring-fencing of de oil projects. Christmas cheer for all!

Talk Half! Leff Half!

(Dis is what all the fuss was about)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

The wait is over, all roads lead to KMTC for their Grand Boxing Day Horse race meet

The wait is over, all roads lead to KMTC for their Grand Boxing Day...

Dec 25, 2024

Over 70 entries in as $7M in prizes at stake  By Samuel Whyte Kaieteur Sports- The time has come and the wait is over and its gallop time as the biggest event for the year-end season is set for the...
Read More
Xhiya Hercules – flipping the script towards Gymnastics history for Guyana

Xhiya Hercules – flipping the script towards...

Dec 25, 2024

Road Warriors, Bent Street, Team Cruel & Gold Is Money into quarter-finals

Road Warriors, Bent Street, Team Cruel &...

Dec 25, 2024

Deol maiden hundred outshines Matthews’ as India take series

Deol maiden hundred outshines Matthews’ as...

Dec 25, 2024

Moraikobai village two days football competition and fun day set for Old and New Year’s Day

Moraikobai village two days football competition...

Dec 25, 2024

BCB thanks cricket fraternity for strong support in 2024

BCB thanks cricket fraternity for strong support...

Dec 25, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]