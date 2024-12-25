Couple remanded for allegedly killing landlord

Kaieteur News – A couple will spend Christmas in prison after they were remanded for allegedly killing their landlord.

The accused, a 27-year-old construction worker, Ramlagan Mahadeo, called ‘Dado’ and his common-law-wife, Sarah Persaud are accused of killing 50-year-old Kenrick Hakim of Lot 142 Fourth Street, Martyrs Village, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

They both were charged with murder and appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. They were not required to plead to the indictable charge and were remanded until February 25, 2025.

The couple was seen beating Hakim on his veranda around 18:00 hrs last Wednesday. He was dealt multiple cuffs and kicks to his head and body. Reports are that the beating lasted for one hour.

The following day at around 15:00hrs Hakim died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

An autopsy on Monday confirmed that he died from injuries sustained from the brutal beating.

According to the post mortem report, the landlord died from subdural haematoma caused by “multiple blunt trauma” to the head. Subdural haematoma occurs when a blood vessel in the space between the skull and the brain (the subdural space) is damaged. Blood escapes from the blood vessel, leading to the formation of a blood clot (haematoma) that places pressure on the brain and damages it.

Kaieteur News had reported on Saturday that the couple allegedly beat Hakim brutally after he confronted them about playing music too loud.

A neighbour had reportedly complained to Hakim about the loud music. This reportedly led to an argument between the female tenants and the neighbour. During the verbal exchange, the neighbour reportedly accused the woman of being unfaithful to her husband. The argument ended there but another one began, this time between the couple (the tenants) over the allegation. The two suspects then left but returned later (at around 18:00hrs) still arguing with each other. Subsequently, they were seen beating Hakim on his veranda.