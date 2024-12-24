Guyana’s Digital Future: A Call for Strategic Autonomy

Dear Editor,

Guyana stands at a crucial juncture in its history, with its burgeoning oil wealth offering opportunities to elevate the nation into a modernized, digitally advanced economy. However, there is a critical vulnerability that demands attention: our growing reliance on foreign network platforms for the foundation of our digitalization strategy.

As highlighted in ongoing global discussions, the borderless nature of advanced technology platforms—dominated by a few influential entities in wealthier nations—poses significant geopolitical and economic risks. The pace of technological change, combined with the scarcity of local expertise in programming, engineering, and AI development, makes it challenging for smaller economies like ours to maintain independent versions of such platforms. This dependence limits our ability to govern and secure critical systems that are integral to national security, economic resilience, and societal progress.

Currently, many countries that rely on foreign platforms remain dependent not only on external regulators but also on the goodwill of these technology providers to ensure continued access to essential digital services. For Guyana, this creates a dual challenge: the risk of becoming hostage to external policies and the inability to control or safeguard our digital infrastructure from misuse or exploitation.

Moreover, the concentration of power within these platforms often places decisions about content regulation, data ownership, and ethical AI development in the hands of private corporations with limited accountability. Should we entrust the governance of our digital future to entities whose priorities may not align with our national interests?

It is imperative that Guyana prioritizes the development of homegrown capabilities in technology and artificial intelligence. This includes investing in education and training to cultivate a new generation of engineers, programmers, and tech entrepreneurs. Furthermore, strategic partnerships with regional and global allies must emphasize technology transfer, capacity building, and the establishment of Guyanese-led platforms to reduce dependency on foreign systems.

Guyana’s journey toward digitalization must be guided by a vision of autonomy and resilience. While we can and should embrace the benefits of global technology, we must do so with caution, ensuring that our sovereignty is preserved and our progress is sustainable. Let us seize this moment to build not only an economically prosperous nation but also one that stands as a model of technological self-reliance in the Caribbean and beyond.

Sincerely,

Brian Ramphal

Technology Entrepreneur

