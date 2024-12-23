The path of renewable energy is ours for the taking

Dear Editor,

Do we not see the increasing strength of the waves, do we not feel the strength of the wind, do we not feel the sun upon our skin and the increasing heat in which we live? These are sources of free energy that can cost all of us $0.00 when harvested. There is no need to risk health and safety for 50% savings or financial gain, which cannot cure the cancers that we risk bringing upon the land with the pursuit of the proposed Gas to Energy projects.

Anyone who cares about the long-term sustainability of the human race more than short term financial gain would not risk undertaking such environmentally hazardous projects that have shown themselves to be detrimental to humanity. We must know which lines not to cross and which leaders not to follow.

Those who do not care for the future of humanity can no longer be given the authority to make choices for our future. The choices made in the past that have released the additional energy into our environment, which has altered the climate within which we exist for the worse, must no longer continue to be that which we choose to do today at tomorrow’s peril. We must change course and leverage the energy we have released over the years. Let’s harvest it in a way that provides the energy we need without adding to its destructive force. Climate change will be mitigated in the process and our needs will be met. We must call upon our leaders to make the correct choices and focus on harvesting the increasing amounts of energy in the wind and the waves. Our location also easily lends itself to the harvesting of sunlight. This is the path that our nation should earnestly follow. A path of renewable energy that preserves our way of life and our climate. A path that provides free energy and that improves the standard of living of all of our people.

It is time for our citizens to reflect upon the choices before us and it is time for us to choose which path we will pursue. A bank will lend you funds if you have the means to repay it, even when your planned investment is not in your best interest. Those who are short sighted usually choose what is not best over the long term. The devastating impact of climate change has unfortunately proven this to be true. It is now left to us in Guyana to choose to put an end to the self-destructive behaviour we have witnessed elsewhere. History is filled with examples of those who pursue ill-gotten gain to the detriment of others, only to be destroyed by their own ruthless actions. Poetic justice? Our nation has been blessed with the opportunity to avoid repeating the mistakes of others. The path of renewable and free energy is ours for the taking, and it will allow us to develop and maintain the tropical paradise that we have. Let this be the path we choose.

Best regards,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

