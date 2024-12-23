Guyana protests as Venezuela builds bridge on Ankoko Island

Kaieteur News- Guyana, last week, protested against Venezuela’s completion of a bridge built by that country’s armed forces that connects the Venezuelan mainland to Ankoko Island, and specifically to the military base, which is situated on the part of Ankoko Island that belongs to Guyana.

In a press release last Friday, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hugh Todd, during a meeting with Venezuelan Ambassador to Guyana, Carlos Amador Perez Silva reminded the envoy that under the Arbitral Award of October 3, 1899, and the Boundary Agreement of 1905, the international boundary passes through Ankoko Island, dividing the island between Guyana and Venezuela with Guyana’s sovereignty extending over the territory east of the boundary line.

“Venezuela’s activities, including its military activities east of the boundary line thus violate Guyana’s sovereignty, and international law requires that they be halted and that all personnel, facilities or equipment built or brought there by Venezuela be removed,” Todd told the Venezuelan ambassador.

Minister Todd referred to the provisional measures of the International Court of Justice on December 1, 2023, during which the ICJ delivered the following order: “(1) Unanimously, pending a final decision in the case, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela shall refrain from taking any action which would modify the situation that currently prevails in the territory in dispute, whereby the Co-operative Republic of Guyana administers and exercises control over that area; (2) Unanimously, Both Parties shall refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute before the Court or make it more difficult to resolve.”

Minister Todd further iterated Guyana’s commitment to the Joint Declaration of Argyle of December 14, 2023, during which both countries agreed not to threaten or use force against each other in any circumstances and committed to the pursuance of good neighbourliness, peaceful coexistence, and the unity of Latin America and the Caribbean. Ambassador Perez Silva registered Minister Todd’s submission and posited that Caracas is in receipt of Guyana’s protest note and an explanation from his Headquarters would be forthcoming.

The Ministry said that during the initial phase of the meeting, Minister Todd began by providing an update with regards to Guyana’s submission of its response on December 9, 2024, to Venezuela’s counter-memorial. The Minister further reiterated Guyana’s respect for the rule of international law and reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) process. Additionally, Minister Todd emphasised Guyana’s full compliance with the ruling of the case before the International Court of Justice on the Guyana-Venezuela Border Controversy. The Minister noted Venezuela’s submission of its rejoiner, which is due August 12, 2025. Ambassador Perez Silva acknowledged Guyana’s submission of its response and noted Venezuela’s submission of its rejoiner is due on August 12, 2025.

Minister Todd further expressed Guyana’s commitment to the principles of the United Nations Charter, the rule of international law, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ambassador Perez Silva also took the opportunity to thank Guyana for its commitment to international humanitarian law and human rights law in its treatment of the migrants from Venezuela. He stated that Caracas is aware of the tens of thousands of migrants from Venezuela fleeing economic hardship, which he classified as economic migrants, and noted the additional cost to the Government of Guyana.

Minister Todd, in his response, alluded to Guyana’s national policy initiative facilitated through the Inter-Agency Coordinating Committee on Migrants from Venezuela, which provides humanitarian assistance and social support to the migrants. Ambassador Perez Silva expressed Venezuela’s interest in partnering with Guyana to combat transnational organised crime, particularly trafficking in persons and human smuggling. In response, Minister Todd stated that Guyana is committed to collaborating to combat transnational organised criminal networks. In concluding the meeting, Minister Todd and Ambassador Perez Silva committed to remain engaged.

