(Candy Boss Invitational 8-A-Side Football Tournament kicks off Boxing Night)

Kaieteur Sports- The annual year-end 8-A-Side invitational football tournament promoted by Candy Boss in collaboration with the Berbice Football Association is set to kick off this Thursday night, 26th December, at the All Saints Presbyterian ground, Queenstown New Amsterdam.
This tournament will sixteen clubs from Regional Member Associations including the clubs from the Berbice Football Association as they battle for over One Million Guyana dollars {$1,000,000} in cash and prizes.
Local businesses within the township along with the Government of Guyana, Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport, National Sports Commission, and Ministry of Tourism are on board to see a great finals come January 4, 2025.
Speaking with the promoter, Mr Tito Sancho, who highlighted that the tournament is in its 6th year and has brought several developing factors to the township in that of an annual football event, sports tourism and entertainment.
He noted that this tournament in New Amsterdam is a tournament that is eyed by all clubs since the format is simple and exciting.
All systems are in place and patrons can expect an exciting eight (8) nights of great football at the venue.
There will be a well-stocked food and beverage bar and several promotional giveaways during the festive season.
On the opening night, 26th December, Boxing night Paradise Invaders comes up against Orealla FC while Mahaica Determinators will do battle with Black Sharks and the feature game of the evening will see Cougars meet Rosignol United.
Friday 27th December Ann’s Grove will come up against Monedderlust FC while the feature game will see new Amsterdam United doing battle with Rainbow Generation.
Saturday 28th December Malanie will come up against the Guyana Police Force FC while Ithica FC will battle with Trafalgar Titans and the feature game of the evening will see Eagles FC coming up against Mahaicony.
The tournament will continue with the winners of the slated fixture meeting at the quarterfinals stage where four matches will be played. The semi-finals are set for January 1st, 2025.
The tournament is managed Media592 who will be providing all the updates for the tournament.
(Candy Boss Invitational 8-A-Side Football Tournament kicks off Boxing Night)
