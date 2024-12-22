Latest update December 23rd, 2024 1:11 AM
Dec 22, 2024 Features / Columnists, Interesting Creatures:, News, Waterfalls Magazine
Kaieteur News- Reindeer range: North American (green), Eurasian (red), and Alaskan introduced (orange)
The reindeer or caribou[a] (Rangifer tarandus) is a species of deer with circumpolar distribution, native to Arctic, subarctic, tundra, boreal, and mountainous regions of Northern Europe, Siberia, and North America. It is the only representative of the genus Rangifer. More recent studies suggest the splitting of reindeer and caribou into six distinct species over their range.
Reindeer occur in both migratory and sedentary populations, and their herd sizes vary greatly in different regions. The tundra subspecies are adapted for extreme cold, and some are adapted for long-distance migration.
Reindeer vary greatly in size and color from the smallest, the Svalbard reindeer (R. t.) platyrhynchus), to the largest, Osborn’s caribou (R. t. osborni). Although reindeer are quite numerous, some species and subspecies are in decline and considered vulnerable. They are unique among deer (Cervidae) in that females may have antlers, although the prevalence of antlered females varies by subspecies.
Reindeer are the only successfully semi-domesticated deer on a large scale in the world. Both wild and domestic reindeer have been an important source of food, clothing, and shelter for Arctic people from prehistorical times. They are still herded and hunted today. In some traditional Christmas legends, Santa Claus’s reindeer pull a sleigh through the night sky to help Santa Claus deliver gifts to good children on Christmas Eve.
(Reindeer (Caribou))
Dec 22, 2024-Petra-KFC Goodwill Int’l Series concludes day at MoE Kaieteur Sports- The two main contenders in the KFC International Under-18 Secondary Schools Goodwill Football Series faced off yesterday ahead...
Dec 22, 2024
Dec 22, 2024
Dec 22, 2024
Dec 22, 2024
Dec 22, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- The ease with which Bharrat Jagdeo, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The year 2024 has underscored a grim reality: poverty continues to be an unyielding... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]