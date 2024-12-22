Latest update December 23rd, 2024 1:11 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Reindeer (Caribou)

Dec 22, 2024 Features / Columnists, Interesting Creatures:, News, Waterfalls Magazine

Interesting creatures…

Kaieteur News- Reindeer range: North American (green), Eurasian (red), and Alaskan introduced (orange)

The reindeer or caribou[a] (Rangifer tarandus) is a species of deer with circumpolar distribution, native to Arctic, subarctic, tundra, boreal, and mountainous regions of Northern Europe, Siberia, and North America.   It is the only representative of the genus Rangifer. More recent studies suggest the splitting of reindeer and caribou into six distinct species over their range.

Reindeer (Caribou)

In some traditional Christmas legends, Santa Claus’ reindeer pull a sleigh through the night sky to help Santa Claus deliver gifts to good children on Christmas Eve.

Reindeer occur in both migratory and sedentary populations, and their herd sizes vary greatly in different regions. The tundra subspecies are adapted for extreme cold, and some are adapted for long-distance migration.

Reindeer vary greatly in size and color from the smallest, the Svalbard reindeer (R. t.) platyrhynchus), to the largest, Osborn’s caribou (R. t. osborni). Although reindeer are quite numerous, some species and subspecies are in decline and considered vulnerable. They are unique among deer (Cervidae) in that females may have antlers, although the prevalence of antlered females varies by subspecies.

Reindeer are the only successfully semi-domesticated deer on a large scale in the world. Both wild and domestic reindeer have been an important source of food, clothing, and shelter for Arctic people from prehistorical times. They are still herded and hunted today. In some traditional Christmas legends, Santa Claus’s reindeer pull a sleigh through the night sky to help Santa Claus deliver gifts to good children on Christmas Eve.

(Reindeer (Caribou))

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Chase Academy squares off with St Benedict’s College ahead of today’s final

Chase Academy squares off with St Benedict’s College ahead of...

Dec 22, 2024

-Petra-KFC Goodwill Int’l Series concludes day at MoE Kaieteur Sports- The two main contenders in the KFC International Under-18 Secondary Schools Goodwill Football Series faced off yesterday ahead...
Read More
Cliff Anderson Sports Hall to showcase Dharry/Allicock fight-card

Cliff Anderson Sports Hall to showcase...

Dec 22, 2024

Topp XX, Winners Connection advance to last eight, Botafago crush Net Rockers 9-4

Topp XX, Winners Connection advance to last...

Dec 22, 2024

Regal Stationery onboard with inaugural One Guyana Berbice Softball Cup

Regal Stationery onboard with inaugural One...

Dec 22, 2024

Power outage disrupts Thursday night play; 8 matches slated for tonight

Power outage disrupts Thursday night play; 8...

Dec 22, 2024

Dookie XI overcome North Soesdyke by five wickets in T20 fixture

Dookie XI overcome North Soesdyke by five wickets...

Dec 22, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Policy-making by neglect

    Peeping Tom…  Kaieteur News- The ease with which Bharrat Jagdeo, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]