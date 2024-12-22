Guyana Prize-Winning Play ‘Requiem for the Living’ captivates audiences at National Cultural Centre

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Prize for Literature’s third-place winner, “Requiem for the Living” captivated audiences during its stage debut at the National Cultural Centre on December 15, 2024. Written by Jamal La Rose and directed by Godfrey Naughton, the play combined suspense with humor, delving deep into the complex relationship between two sisters, Beverly and Elizabeth.

According to the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports the story explores themes of childhood trauma, familial tension, love, and anger, as Beverly (played by Feliz Robertson) returns to her childhood home to confront her painful past. Her sister Liz (Latiefa Agard) and her family, still living at the home, provide a tense backdrop for Beverly’s emotional journey.

The sisters clash violently over the inheritance of their parents’ legacy, ultimately culminating in a tragic murder-suicide. The play closed with an emotionally charged dance performed by the Wright’s Temple Dancers, adding an artistic flair to the tragic conclusion.

The talented cast also included Jude Holder as Beverly’s boyfriend, Frederick Minty as Paul (Liz’s husband), Sheron Cadogan Taylor as the fiery neighbor Jay-jay, Akeila David as Liz’s son Joel, and Kelly Asgill as a police officer.

“The production was staged under the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport’s ‘Write to Stage’ support programme which started in 2023 has already seen the successful production of six prize-winning plays from the archives of the Guyana Prize for Literature,” the statement said. The initiative, which brings Guyana Prize-winning plays to life on stage, has reinvigorated local theatre, especially after the Guyana Prize for Literature was revived in 2022 following a six-year hiatus.

The ministry further stated that since its inception, the Write to Stage programme has successfully staged several other Guyana Prize-winning plays, including : Sauda by Mosa Telford, directed by Ayanna Waddell for the National Drama Company; Makantali by Harold Bascom, directed by Godfrey Naughton; The Last of the Red Men by Michael Gilkes, directed by Henry Muttoo and Gem Madhoo-Nascimento for GEMS Theatre Productions; Father of the Man by Paloma Mohamed, directed by Simone Dowding; Children of Baby (2nd Place winner) by Mosa Telford, directed by Nickose Layne for the National Drama Company; and Requiem for the Living (3rd Place winner) by Jamal La Rose, directed by Godfrey Naughton.

The Ministry stated that Minister OF Culture Youth and Sports, Charles Ramson, “at the end of the production, committed to the continued staging of the programme and indicated that patrons can look forward to a new menu of plays in 2025.”

With Requiem for the Living’s success, it’s clear that Guyanese audiences have an appetite for plays that are not only thought-provoking but also deeply emotional, showcasing the power of theatre as an art form.

