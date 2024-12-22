Court of Appeal reduces 40-year-sentence of convicted child rapist

Kaieteur News- The Court of Appeal on Thursday reduced a 40-year sentence imposed on a convicted child rapist to 20 years.

Murphy Noorhan was found guilty of two counts of sexual activity with a 10-year-old child between January 4 and 5, 2013. Initially, on January 8, 2016, Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry sentenced Noorhan to a total of 40 years—20 years for each conviction to be served one after the other. The sentence reflected the gravity of the offense, Noorhan’s breach of trust, and the enduring impact on the victim, who is now around 21 years old.

However, on Thursday the Court of Appeal ruled that the 20-year-sentences for each of Noorhan’s two convictions should run concurrently, rather than consecutively.

In his appeal, Noorhan was represented by attorneys Gwendolyn Bristol and Sarah Martin. They argued that the consecutive nature of the sentences was excessive and inconsistent with modern sentencing principles, which emphasize proportionality and fairness, especially since the offenses stemmed from a single incident.

Prosecutor Natasha Backer opposed the appeal, asserting that the original sentences were appropriate given the severity of the crime and the harm inflicted on the victim.

The appellate court, which included Chancellor of the Judiciary (acting) Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, Justice of Appeal Dawn Gregory-Barnes, and Justice of Appeal Rishi Persaud, ruled that while the 20-year sentences were appropriate, they should run concurrently. Additionally, Noorhan was credited for time already served.

