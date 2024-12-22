(Chase Academy squares off with St Benedict’s College ahead of today’s final)

Latest update December 23rd, 2024 1:11 AM
Kaieteur Sports- The two main contenders in the KFC International Under-18 Secondary Schools Goodwill Football Series faced off yesterday ahead of today’s grand finale, scheduled to take place at the Ministry of Education ground later this evening.
In what is deemed the “Clash of the Champions,” Trinidad and Tobago’s Intercol champions, St Benedict’s College, are set to battle the U18 League champions, Chase’s Academic Foundation, for the coveted 2024 title.
As is customary, the Petra Organisation hosted the final pre-match event at the title sponsor’s KFC Vlissengen Street location. Captains, coaches, and key stakeholders convened to officially usher in today’s championship match.
Chase’s Academic Foundation, represented by Coach Orande Chase and captain Bryan Wharton, met with St Benedict’s Coach Lewis and team captain Darrel Garcia for the official faceoff exercise. The event was witnessed by KFC’s Finance Control personnel Marlon Chittnarine, Futebol Real Brazil Scout Naranda Wilson, and Petra officials Marlan Cole and Secretary Nafeeza Latif-Boston.
Both teams have showcased exceptional football over the past six days to earn their spots in the final. St Benedict’s College boasts an unbeaten campaign in this year’s tournament, while Chase’s Academic Foundation aims for redemption. The final presents an ultimate rematch, as the two teams have clashed three times before, with Chase’s seeking to secure a decisive win.
Visiting scout Naranda Wilson from Futebol Real Brazil expressed his admiration for the tournament, stating, “I am definitely pleased with the matchups I’ve witnessed so far. This tournament provides excellent opportunities for athletes from here and across the Caribbean, offering competitions of the highest level. My hope is to expose these players to South American football, preparing them for even greater challenges.”
Wilson also praised the Petra Organisation and title sponsor KFC, noting, “The preparation by the Petra Organisation, in collaboration with KFC, has been extremely impressive. The venues, crowd support, refereeing, and funding are all well-managed. The level of play is very high, and this tournament is undoubtedly the best in our region.” He expressed hope for the longevity of the programme, emphasizing its importance in bringing together the best U18 football talent from across the region.
Speaking on behalf of the Petra Organisation, Secretary Nafeeza Latif-Boston extended heartfelt gratitude to KFC for supporting the tournament for the fifth consecutive year. She highlighted the significance of this year’s Goodwill International Series, which features four of Guyana’s top school teams competing against age-group champions from Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, and Suriname.
The highly anticipated final between Chase’s Academic Foundation and St Benedict’s College is billed for a 7:30 pm kickoff, promising an exciting conclusion to this year’s series.
