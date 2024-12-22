Breaking the Chains of Poverty: A need for political will

By Sir Ronald Sanders

Kaieteur News- The year 2024 has underscored a grim reality: poverty continues to be an unyielding adversary, sowing division and instability in a world already grappling with profound economic, social, and environmental challenges. The situation is not confined to any one nation or region. Poverty transcends borders, cultures, and economies, imposing its cruel yoke on millions, driving instability and exclusion, and creating fertile ground for unrest and conflict. It is, as Nelson Mandela declared, “a prison” from which millions must be set free.

This is not a new struggle, but the stakes have never been higher. History teaches us that when the gap between rich and poor widens, inequality, injustice, and exclusion deepen. These conditions foster a sense of powerlessness and resentment among the impoverished, sentiments that, when shared broadly, ignite movements, uprisings, and revolutions. Data from the United Nations indicates that over 700 million people worldwide still live in extreme poverty, a stark reminder of the scale of this crisis. The persistence of poverty within nations mirrors its presence on the global stage, where poor and vulnerable states are often excluded from decision-making forums or relegated to the role of passive recipients of unfulfilled promises. Yet poverty, like the climate crisis and pandemics, recognizes no borders. It demands a global, collective response.

In the Americas, the Organization of American States (OAS) has long declared its commitment to eradicating poverty. But declarations, however noble, do not feed the hungry or provide opportunities for the disenfranchised. Real progress demands more than lip service; it requires action. It is disheartening that some OAS member states resisted the “Manifesto Against Poverty”—a declaration of principles that could have laid the foundation for a robust plan of action. The rejection was rooted in ideological objections to the term ‘manifesto,’ an issue that underscores how political posturing can impede progress. Likewise, the establishment of a joint Working Group to address poverty, a resolution agreed by the OAS, remains unimplemented, stalled not by a lack of solutions but by a deficit of political will.

The reluctance to act decisively is not unique to the Americas. Globally, multilateralism itself is under siege, weakened by populist nationalism and the erosion of shared purpose. Yet resistance to cooperation must not be a deterrent; it must be met with resolve. As former Uruguayan President José “Pepe” Mujica lamented, Latin America’s failure to collaborate even during the COVID-19 pandemic was emblematic of a broader absence of unity and urgency. “We couldn’t have been more stupid,” he said of the missed opportunities to safeguard lives and livelihoods.

Despite these setbacks, there is reason for hope. Recent developments, such as the launch of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty under Brazil’s presidency of the G20, provide a model of what can be achieved when leadership is coupled with actionable commitments. Antigua and Barbuda was proud to become the first small island state to join the Alliance, reflecting a historical commitment to social justice that dates back to the 1930s with the founding of the Antigua Trades and Labour Union. The Alliance’s “2030 Sprints”—practical initiatives aimed at extending social protections and combating hunger—demonstrate that change is possible when ambition meets determination.

Similarly, the work of forums like the OAS’s Working Group on Multidimensional Poverty is vital. By sharing best practices, strengthening technical capacities, and fostering dialogue, these efforts can catalyse meaningful action. The challenge is immense, but so too is the potential for transformation. As my remarks at a recent OAS workshop on multidimensional poverty emphasized, poverty is not a divine inevitability. It is a human-made condition that can be eradicated through deliberate, coordinated, and inclusive action.

The eradication of poverty is not merely a moral imperative; it is a necessity for global stability and prosperity. Persistent poverty fuels not only domestic instability but also international conflicts, as competition for scarce resources exacerbates tensions. Addressing poverty is therefore both an act of justice and a strategic investment in a more equitable and harmonious world.

The international community must rise to this challenge. This begins with matching rhetoric with resources. Governments, particularly in the Americas, must move beyond declarations and take bold steps to dismantle the systems that perpetuate poverty. This includes implementing comprehensive social protection programs, investing in education and healthcare, and fostering economic opportunities that lift communities out of poverty.

Concrete steps, such as targeted cash transfers, universal school meal programs, and investments in smallholder farmers, have been proven to work and must be scaled globally. Multilateral organizations must also prioritize genuine collaboration over performative posturing, ensuring that the voices of marginalized nations and communities are not just heard but heeded.

As Nelson Mandela’s words remind us, it is time to set the millions trapped in poverty free. The road ahead is fraught with obstacles, but the path to a more just and prosperous world begins with the courage to act. The stakes are too high for inaction; the cost of failure is too great. Together, through multilateral cooperation and unwavering commitment, we can break the chains of poverty and build a future where no one is left behind.

Brazil deserves the world’s appreciation for its initiative; the world should respond with the political will to free people from the shackles of poverty and unleash their potential to contribute to a prosperous world for all.

(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the US and the OAS. The views expressed are entirely his own. Responses and previous commentaries:www.sirronaldsanders.com)

