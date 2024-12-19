Trophy Stall hands over trophies for Kennard Memorial Turf Club Boxing Day Horse Race meet

Over 45 horses entered so far

By Samuel Whyte

Kaieteur Sports- Preparations are going apace for the much-anticipated Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) Boxing Day Horserace meet.

With just over a week remains before race day, horse owners are making sure that their animals have been entered early and are in excellent shape.

So far over 45 of the country’s top animals have been entered for the event which is set for the Club’s track at Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne Berbice.

The seven-race meet has over $7M in cash, trophies and other incentives up for grabs.

The popular Trophy Stall through its Manager Ramesh Sunich has already handed over trophies for the event. The handing over was done by Mrs. Devi Sunich of the Trophy Stall to Honorary President of the KMTC Mrs. Chand Kennard. A number of other sponsors have also inked their name to be a part of the day’s activity.

The feature C1 and lower event is expected to be a ding-dong affair as most of the top horses in that category are expected to feature. They will compete for the Sunny Kharag Memorial Stakes and Trophy with the winner set to race away with an enticing $1.2M and trophy over 7 furlongs.

The race for three years old open Guyana Bred animals has a winner’s prize of $500,000 and a trophy over 7 furlongs.

Animals competing in the H1 and lower horses contest will aim for the $500,000 and trophy first prize over 7 furlongs.

There is a reward of $300,000 and trophy available for the top animal in the J and lower race over 6 furlongs.

The other races on the day’s card are the L class open, the K class non-winners and L open and the gallop for the Guyana Bred two years old maiden horses. The winners in those events will take home $250,000 and trophy.

Other sponsors on board include P and P Insurance Brokers, Kharag Family of USA, Patsan Trading Establishment, Horse Shoe Racing Services, Colin Elcock Delmur Company Limited, Metro Company Limited. Mike’s Pharmacy, N and S Matai and Company, Rohan Auto Sales, Khanai’s Guyana Electrical Agency, Devin Sawh Mechanical Work Shop, Joe Jagmohan, Big G Sawmill and Lumber Yard and Anirude Ramcharitar Construction.

The KMTC facility, which had extensive rehabilitation works recently, is in top shape and an exciting day of racing is anticipated.

Trophy Stall will be presenting trophies to the top jockeys, trainers, sables among others.

Interested persons can contact Isaac Dalloo 689-0629, Fazal Habibulla 657-7010, T. Jagdeo 618-7278, Ropnauth Sewsankar 678-6722 for further details.

The event will be staged under the aegis of the KMTC.

Bugle time is 12:30 hrs.

