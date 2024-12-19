(Thomas’ hat-trick inspires D.C Caesar Fox 10-5 victory, as Annai Sec’ hammer Dolphin)

Latest update December 19th, 2024 3:22 AM
Fifth Annual KFC Goodwill Int’l Football Series
Kaieteur Sports-The 2024 KFC Under-18 International Goodwill Football Series, which is coordinated by the Petra Organisation, continued yesterday at the Ministry of Education (MoE) and Queen’s College (QC) grounds, with local powerhouse Annai Secondary and D.C. Caesar Fox Secondary securing their first wins of the tournament. As the series approaches the semifinals tomorrow and the grand finale on Sunday, December 22, these hinterland giants have regained their footing after stumbling in their opening two games.
In the first match of the day at the QC ground, Annai Secondary delivered a commanding 8-1 victory over Dolphin Secondary, who are yet to win a match in this year’s campaign. Annai’s Sudesh Persaud was the star of the game, showcasing precision and flair by netting four brilliant goals in the fifth, 56th, 80th, and 85th minutes. Persaud’s efforts were complemented by Adrian Cabral, who scored twice in the 66th and 81st minutes, while Matthias John and Josh Glasgow each contributed a goal to seal the emphatic win for Annai.
Meanwhile, at the same venue, Region Seven’s D.C. Caesar Fox Secondary crushed Suriname’s Henry Hassankhan Community College 10-5 in a high-scoring affair. This victory marked a strong comeback for D.C. Caesar Fox, who had earlier suffered defeats to Chase’s Academic Foundation and St. Benedict’s College of Trinidad. Stephon George ignited the home team’s momentum with two early goals in the 5th and 12th minutes, quickly followed by Lot Crane’s strike in the 13th minute to establish a 3-0 lead.
Kemron Thomas extended the advantage with a 36th-minute goal, making it 4-0 before Henry Hassankhan responded with two quick goals in the 37th and 39th minutes to narrow the gap to 4-2. The second half, however, belonged to D.C. Caesar Fox. Thomas completed his hat trick with goals in the 56th and 90th minutes. Jim Carter and Dominic Elliman also shone nicely, each scoring twice; Carter in the 51st and 82nd minutes and Elliman in the 53rd and 86th minutes to round off the dominant performance ahead of the knockout stage.
The action continued at the MoE ground with an exciting double-header on the cards. League champions Chase’s Academic Foundation, boasting two wins against Henry Hassankhan College and D.C. Caesar Fox, faced Trinidad and Tobago’s undefeated Intercol champions, St. Benedict’s College. This clash of titans promised to be a thrilling contest. In the second match, the 2023 champions Clarendon College squared off against Tobago’s Speyside College in another eagerly anticipated encounter.
As of press time, results for these matches were unavailable. A detailed recap of the final two games on Wednesday will feature in a subsequent edition.
The tournament is proudly sponsored by KFC, with additional support from ANSA McAl Distribution (Lucozade), Royal International Hotel, Tiger Rentals, SkyTec Enterprise, MVP Sports, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports.
(Thomas’ hat-trick inspires D.C Caesar Fox 10-5 victory, as Annai Sec’ hammer Dolphin)
