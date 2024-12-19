Stabroek Ballers, Sparta Boss, Bent Street ‘B’, North East & Unstoppable advance

K&S/One Guyana National Futsal Championship



Kaieteur Sports- With round-of-16 spots on the line, the round-of-32 of the inaugural Kashif & Shanghai / One Guyana National Futsal Championship got off to an exhilarating start on Tuesday night at the National Gymnasium.

The first team to book its spot in the next round and with it, qualified for the February 2025 Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Futsal Championship was Unstoppable on the back of a nerve racking 3-2 win over Albouystown ‘A’.

Goals were tough to come by in the first half as both teams were solid in defence. But this deadlock was finally broken in the 11th minute when Unstoppable’s Leondra Arthur found the back of the nets. But almost immediately, Albouystown drew level with a goal off the boot of Timothy Thomas in the 12th.

Kioyse Robertson restored the advantage for Unstoppable on the stroke of half time, 15th minute. There was another semi goal drought in the opening minutes of the second half and it was until the 24th minute that Alex July drew Albouystown level again at 2-2.

The script unfolded again like before with Unstoppable once again taking the back the lead in the 27th minute through an Osric Barrow strike, but this time around, Albouystown were not able to respond and fell short, as Unstoppable notched their second win to advance.

The night’s second clash proved to be an easy passage to the next round for North East as they ravaged Buxton, 9-2. It was the East Coast side that drew first blood in the 4th minute compliments of a Stephen Dolphin goal.

Thereafter though, it was all North East which fired in their nine goals in the first and second period of play led by Lennor Cort with a helmet-trick (10th, 12th, 22nd, 26th). Tyreese Dennis tucked in a hat-trick (15th, 17th, 18th), with one each from Calvin Moore (9th) and Rishaun Ritch in the 24th minute. Buxton scored their second on the stroke of full time, thanks to Clevon Barnwell (30th).

Bent Street ‘B’ kept a clean sheet against Alexander Village whom they trounced, 4-0. Shane Jones led with three goals which were scored in the 1st, 15th, and 17th minute. Tyler Lyle netted the other in the 6th minute.

Next up was Sparta Boss, mirroring a national team, but they encountered a scare from the determined Festival City team. Celebrating his signing to the first team of MLS side Chicago Fire, Omari Glasgow opened the scoring for Sparta in the 2nd minute, but Festival City responded in like manner one minute later through Colwin Best.

Curtez Kellman, with back to back goals in the 4th and 5th minute brought Sparta back into the game with Jermain ‘Panky’ Junor adding the first of his brace in the 6th minute as Sparta raced to a 4-1 lead.

Jerome Permaul pulled another back for Festival City in the 9th minute but the three-goal cushion was restored for Sparta by Junor on the stroke of half time. Goals in the 20th and 22nd minute from Akeen Jaikarran and Tavel December drew Festival City closer to Sparta but that was the end of their spark for the game.

Kellman closed out proceedings with his third of the match in the 27th minute to see Sparta safely through to the next round.

The night’s final clash saw Stabroek Ballers making light work of Team Family from Mocha, 8-3. Doubles from Dorwin George (12th, 28th), and Marcus Tudor (14th, 30th) led Stabroek Ballers with one each from Shamar Welch (1st), Deon Alfred (16th), Gerry Burnette (23rd) and Dwayne James (25th).

Team Family got a brace from Teon Jones (29th, 30th) and Chris Macey in the 27th minute.

Action will continue tonight when five more teams will make it through to the round-of-16. Timehri Hustlers will face Kitty Hustlers to start proceedings at 19:30hrs. Espanyol will then take center stage when they come up against Laing Avenue at 20:15hrs.

Stabroek ‘B’ will then oppose Show Stoppers at 21:00hrs, Bent Street face Spaniard at 21:45hrs with the night capper between Back Circle ‘A’ and Vryheid’s Lust at 22:30hrs.

All 16 teams advancing will all receive full uniforms. This inaugural Kashif & Shanghai / One Guyana National Futsal Championship is powered by the Government of Guyana, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Ansa McAl Distribution Inc., Forrester’s Concrete, Jai Sign’s and Designs, HJTV, Star Party Rental, Bakewell, Superbet, Dinar’s Trading, Trophy Stall, Tiger Rental, Colors Boutique, Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain, and SQ Apparel.

(Stabroek Ballers, Sparta Boss, Bent Street ‘B’, North East & Unstoppable advance)