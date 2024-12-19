Over 50 properties acquired to clear way for new Berbice River Bridge – AG

Kaieteur News-The Government of Guyana (GoG) has acquired over 50 properties to cater for the new Berbice River Bridge.

This is according to Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC.

He made the disclosure during the debates on the Acquisition of Lands for Public Purposes (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday. “We just completed the acquisition of 50-odd properties along the east bank for the Berbice River Bridge,” he said.

Back in October, this publication reported that three companies out of India and four from China are among nine that applied for the contract to design, build and finance the new Berbice River Bridge. The project is being executed through the Ministry of Public Works.

According to information provided, the bidders are China Road & Bridge Corporation (China); Ashoka Buildcon Limited (India); China Railway Construction Caribbean Limited (China) in jointed venture with China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group Company Limited (T&T); Shandong High-speed Road & Bridge Company Limited (China) in jointed venture with AJM Enterprise; China Railway First Group Company Limited (China) in jointed venture with China Railway Eryuan Engineering Group Company Limited (China); Rockey & Son Construction (local); Kalpataru Projects International Limited (India); Vishwa Samudra Engineering Private Limited (India); and Aecon Global Services (Canada).

In January, President Irfaan Ali announced that his government intended to construct a fixed high-span crossing bridge across the Berbice River. The President made the announcement during his address at the sod-turning event for the US$161 million modern hospital in New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

“We are already understanding for the future needs of this region. That is why we are accelerating the plans for a fixed high-span crossing bridge across the Berbice River just like the one in the Demerara River,” he stated.

The President initially made the announcement of a new Berbice River Bridge back in October 2022. This structure is expected to mirror the US$260 million new Demerara River Bridge. Following the ministry’s advertisement, at the commissioning ceremony of the Schoonord to Crane four-lane highway road, the Head-of-State had announced that plans are underway to have the current Berbice River Bridge toll-free and that the new bridge when completed will also be toll-free.

He said at the time, “we are in the process of discussing with the Berbice Bridge Corporation the possible acquisition of that bridge by the government,” he said. If the acquisition is not finalised by the time the new Demerara River Bridge is operational, the Berbice River Bridge crossing will also become toll-free simultaneously.

Moreover, the current Berbice River Bridge, which was constructed between 2006 and 2008 at a cost of $8 billion, received financial backing through loans and equity contributions from various entities, including the state-run National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and private investors.

It must be noted that the bulk of the money invested in the Berbice Bridge came from NIS. Sharing ownership percentages in the Berbice Bridge Inc. (BBCI): National Industrial and Commercial Investments Ltd (NICIL) holds 10 per cent, NIS owns 20.2 per cent, and other stakeholders include Hand-in-Hand Fire Insurance (10 per cent), New GPC (20 per cent), Queens Atlantic Investment Inc. (20 per cent), and Secure International Finance Co. Limited (20 per cent).

