Mahaicony couple mull legal action against Massy for gas cylinder explosion

Kaieteur News- The Mahaicony couple whose home was severely damaged when a gas cylinder exploded early Tuesday morning, is contemplating taking legal action against Massy Gas Products.

The explosion resulted in the walls and doors of the house blowing off. Ms. Oneka Williams one of the occupants of the Little Abary, Mahaicony, home told the Kaieteur News on Wednesday that while she is thankful that no one was injured during the explosion, she is hurt by the way the company has handled the situation thus far.

“I am waiting for copies of the reports from the Guyana Fire Service and the Police in case the lawyer needs it. We will be meeting with a lawyer to seek legal advice and then take it from there. This is not the first time in the past few months one of their bottles cause an explosion and we are not prepared to let it go down easy,” she said.

Mr. Murtland Wills, her spouse, told this publication that he has been exploring his options and “a lawsuit just might be a wake-up call for them. We have no water, the explosion shattered all of our lines.” The couple is committed to fighting the case, saying, “We lost at least $1.5M due to the damage and we have not been offered any compensation or satisfaction by the persons who visited.”

When this newspaper visited the couple on Tuesday, they appeared shaken from the incident. Debris were seen scattered around the back yard and the water pipes were all shattered. Ms. Williams told the Kaieteur News that an initial investigation by the Police from the Mahaicony Police Station revealed that the cause of the explosion was gas related.

“They come after we made the report and they said, “Oh, is the gas caused it,”’ she recalled. A team of four fire fighters from the Mahaica Fire Station was later dispatched to the scene. The team conducted a detailed inspection, while this publication was on the scene. The gas bottle in question was retrieved and examined since all of the electrical appliances were unplugged, and the outlets were checked to determine whether the explosion might have been electrical. As a fireman poured water onto the bottle through the knob where the gas head is attached, a series of bubbles were observed coming up. The fireman informed the couple that the top and bottom of the knob were leaking. After the investigation was completed and photographs were taken, the firemen ensured that the area was safe and left.

Some time around 14:00hrs, three person reportedly claiming to be representatives of Massy Gas Products visited the residence and offered to examine the defective cylinder. They subsequently informed the couple that there was nothing wrong with the gas bottle. When they were asked to provide their names and the location that they are attached to they refused, claiming that they needed permission to do so. Ms. Williams then asked them to leave her premises as even after showing video evidence they refused to take her claims into consideration. “I told them to leave because they ain’t offer no sort of satisfaction or compensation. Just keep telling me it wasn’t their bottle fault. So the Fire Service lying? This is not the first blow up that happen with their bottles. I read about the one in the news that left the lady in the hospital,” she said. “Christmas is coming, it will take about $1.5M to $2M to fix this because we have to break down what’s left and rebuild. [I] also have to get a contractor to look at the cracks in the kitchen wall and foundation to see what can be done,” she added.

Investigations are ongoing.

