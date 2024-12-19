Crime down by 5.9% in Region 3 – Commander

Kaieteur News-Police in Region Three have recorded a decrease of 5.9 per cent in crime and 36.1 per cent reduction in traffic accidents, so far this year.

A press release issued by Police, on Wednesday, said Region Three Commander Mahendra Siwnarine revealed the statistics on crime and traffic accident reductions there during the Awards Ceremony and Luncheon held, on Tuesday, at the Leonora Technical Institute.

During the event, Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, praised the dedication and commitment of Siwnarine and his officers for their efforts in achieving the reductions. The press statement said, “Commissioner Hicken expressed his satisfaction with the region’s effective policing and efforts to build meaningful partnerships with residents and communities throughout Region #3.”

During his address to the officers, Hicken reiterated the importance of the Force’s Strategic Plan 2022-2026, emphasising its six pillars: Operations, Partnership, Developing Our People, Infrastructure, Performance, Professionalism, and Accountability. Regarding infrastructural development in the Region, the Commissioner announced that all stations in Regional Three are nearly 99 per cent upgraded, designed to be modern and more accommodating for both the public and the officers stationed there.

“Importantly, the stations are so designed to accommodate members of the public, to accommodate the police, but more importantly, it is conducive for you to work beyond the normal means, [but] while the buildings are there, you have a responsibility to ensure it is well kept,” Hicken said. He urged the ranks in attendance to qualify themselves academically, as he said this is the direction that the Force is headed in.

“Get yourself a piece of paper [get yourself qualified). The organisation you’re in is more professional than before,” Commissioner Hicken asserted.

Expounding on the role of partnership, the Commissioner emphasised the importance of this pillar of the Force’s Strategic Plan and urged the junior ranks to focus heavily on building partnerships with the communities they serve. “Partnership is one we’re not going to get rid of. As I look around here, I look at the soldiers, and I’m smiling, because I’m always happy to have the soldiers around us. But more importantly, I’m seeing civilians and I’m seeing children…and that is partnership,” he said.

While acknowledging the efforts of the ranks in the region and the reduction in crime and accidents, Hicken reminded them that despite their strong performance, there is always room for improvement.

“You’re working hard, but you’re not working hard enough. You are doing better, but there is always room for improvement,” he said. “And so I’m sending a message now to ASP Grant and the Traffic Officer, next year, by the first quarter, the stats must change. It has to change. You cannot, cannot have an entire region in terms of partnership and you’re still getting crimes. It means the partnership is not working, and you need to put that as a priority,” the Commissioner cited.

“Do your work, and you are going to be promoted. I’m saying that to say this, everybody cannot be promoted at the same time, but work and you’re going to be recognised,” the Commissioner pointed out. To show his appreciation and spread Christmas cheer among the division’s ranks, Commissioner Hicken announced a $400,000 cash incentive for the Region.

During the ceremony, several hardworking and dedicated officers at all levels were recognised and awarded trophies and cash incentives. Among the honourees were Detective Corporal Yannick Henry, who received the Region’s ‘Best Cop’ award, and Regional Traffic Officer, Assistant Superintendent Maniram Jagnanan, who earned the ‘Runner’s-up Best Cop’ award. The ceremony was also attended by key figures, including Director of the GPF Academy, Woman Superintendent Sonia Herbert, Deputy Commander of Region Three Superintendent Kevin Das, and various regional partners and stakeholders.

