(Prime suspect in Toshao’s murder surrenders)

Kaieteur News- The prime suspect in the brutal murder of Toshao Ridley Joseph of Tasserene Village, Region Seven turned himself into police on Tuesday.
Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum said that 24-year-old Noah Beaton, a security guard of Bent Street, Georgetown has confessed to stabbing Joseph 19 times on Monday. Joseph’s death has shocked the Indigenous community.
Police said that when questioned about the reason behind the brutal murder, Beaton said that Ridley abused him for several years.
First images of the Joseph’s suspected killer were initially extracted from CCTV footage obtained from the Signature Inn Hotel on Laluni Street, Queenstown. The Toshao was found murdered in one of the hotel’s rooms.
Toshao Joseph had travelled to Georgetown on Sunday to participate in the second executive meeting of the National Toshao’s Council (NTC) and had checked into the hotel at 18:23 hrs. Other Toshaos were also staying at the hotel.
However, Joseph had left shortly after checking in but returned around 00:50 hrs with a male friend carrying a ‘Rude Boy’ bottle (alcoholic drink) in his hand. Joseph purchased a bottle of water from the hotel’s receptionist and the duo went to his room. An hour and a half later the male friend left alone.
At around 07:50 hrs. Joseph was found brutally stabbed to death and lying in a pool of blood. He had been stabbed 19 times with 11 of the wounds to his back.
Footage of the suspect leaving the hotel has since been released. The man was seen calmly walking out of the hotel with a cell phone in his hand.
