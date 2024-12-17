The Ministry of Education must be pragmatic

It is important that the Chief Education Officer (CEO) reread CRG’s letter in the press where concern is expressed over the lack of direction at the Ministry of Education. The CEO has made several assumptions and assertions, and he has reached a number of conclusions in error. He has even quoted me as saying something which I have not. In no place in the letter was it stated that talent at Bishops’ should not be used in vocational education.

Stabroek News placed that title on the letter. The key point made within CRG’s original letter that may help the CEO understand its content is the point made when it was stated, “the Ministry of Education (MoE) has shifted the focus and development of some of the best minds in the nation to areas of less need and less difficulty”. I would encourage Mr. Saddam Hussain to clearly link the nations development with the education system, and not detach it from the reality of rankings within the global academic system.

Those that pursue a vocational education can expect to gain access to two-year associate degrees at the university level. Those that focus on excelling in the traditional fields of higher education can gain access to four-year Bachelor’s degrees. This academic pyramid gets more difficult as you ascend it and it takes more time and ability to get to the top. Even the number of individuals participating decrease as you gain more ability. It is a concept that the Ministry of Education should be familiar with. If the Chief Education Officer doesn’t understand this difference and the academic rigor involved then he is not the man for the job.

Quite simply put, we need those that have been placed at the top schools to focus on and be given the tools to excel at the higher levels of academic achievement. This does not exclude vocational education, but those graduating from BHS should be encouraged to pursue a Bachelor’s degree, which is a more substantial achievement than that of an associate’s degree. Furthermore, it takes 11 to 14 years to become a doctor, while a carpenter need not necessarily go to school at all. Vocational education trains a student for a specific job. We need our best minds learning how to think in broader terms. The CEO cannot expect anyone to take him seriously if he thinks that the studies required for both are equally demanding.

More importantly, there is a difference between developing mangers and leaders vs. developing a workforce. It is no surprise that we have people who are unqualified in key roles in our society. The CEO doesn’t appear to appreciate the academic rigor involved with different career choices. Placing the best minds at the best institutions is not elitist it is pragmatic. Would you rather have someone who is a very talented student at a school where the academic experience was of lower quality, and where the class discussions were mundane and not very intellectually stimulating? The talented student would be easily bored. Is the CEO implying that the world’s educational system has got it all wrong? Or does he think that all teachers and schools are equal? We must be realistic.

In addition, if the common entrance exam was not important in deciding who gets into the best schools, then why have it? I am not aware of what the CEO’s academic background is, but if he had been fortunate enough to reach where he is today due to his achievements, then I would have expected him to appreciate the importance of ensuring a clear link between talent, academic achievement, and nation building. We are currently building hospitals and roads across the country. This has been met with a shortage of medical staff and a lack of good engineers. The roads are already crumbling and outside firms are required to get the work done properly. The recent early morning meeting with the President was a great example of the importance of ensuring that we properly develop the best minds in the country. Does the CEO think it best to have our top students become labourers instead of leaders in industry and government? Balance is important, but we must not detach ability from needs, and needs from importance. It would be great if all Guyanese could become successful leaders and import the labour needed from outside of the country, but we are not there as yet. The level of mathematical achievement in the country is testament to this. We have some work to do before we can become the next Dubai, but we must pursue it.

The Guyana we grew up in was one where it was difficult to find a doctor. This holds true today as well. The government continues to bring Cubans into the country to help. Would you prefer to have a top student fix your car instead of ensuring that your heart surgery went well? It would be better to bring in the workers to do the work learnt from a vocational education while our citizens focused on building their businesses.

In whose hands do you place which level of responsibility? For centuries this has been determined by ability and academic achievement. The MoE’s strategy must align with the world’s educational system in a way that allows our citizens to excel. As for the appointment of head teachers being apolitical, it is quite naive to think that this is the case. Those who grew up in the school system in our country know of its realities. It is agreed that each student has a unique contribution to make and they must all be given an opportunity to find what it is that they enjoy and excel at. We must also ensure that we build the future leadership of our nation and develop our people to meet the growing needs of Guyana from a position of strength.

Mr. Jamil Changlee

