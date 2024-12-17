The Exxon contract must go

Kaieteur News- We have been at the forefront of the calls for renegotiation of the criminal oil contract that enslaves Guyana to ExxonMobil. When there were few other voices calling for renegotiation of the lopsided American oil company contract with this country, we were there, and we have been loud and persistent.

Renegotiation affords some relief, some reversal, of this unspeakable crime that ExxonMobil has committed on the Guyanese people, and the ones unborn as of today. This dirty, ugly, abusive oil contract must go. And all Guyana must be ready to join hands to combat this evil. All Guyanese must gear themselves to fight shoulder to shoulder against this contract.

Though at time ranking figures at the leadership level in Guyana’s Opposition have come out in no uncertain terms to signal where they stand with this woeful contract, they at a party level no clear message has been sent, rather Guyanese are left to believe that both the opposition and the government are happy with the lopsided deal.

Notable civil society figures have taken to the public spaces to draw a line in the sand to say where they stand. No more of this patronising, looking down their noses, and insulting behaviour is to be accepted or tolerated from the leaders of ExxonMobil, regardless of where they are located. Those Guyanese who seek solace in fawning on their knees before them reveal their manhood, and their patriotic instincts and principles when they slavishly do so. Regarding those in the media who thrill to do so, we have no quarrel, only deep shame. As for our leaders in this PPP/C Government, we have a special word reserved for these Guyanese brothers, these powerful domestic decision makers.

It is now well known about how much the leading voices in the PPP/C committed to doing with the oil contract, when they were in the Opposition. To recap quickly: it was the worst of oil contracts, the most unforgivable of crimes, and it must be upturned. It is time for them to make good on those words and postures now that they are in the seat of power, and hold its reins. President Ali and Vice President Jagdeo have it in their election to power to bring about change in this vulgar oil contract written with our bitter tears by ExxonMobil. Renegotiation of the contract is not just leadership duty, a nice thing to preside over, a mere corrective measure. It is a matter of life and death, and this is how it must be seen, given all that ExxonMobil is doing to us.

This oil contract is not just the worst of outrages, it is an absolute evil. So that this registers deeply, we repeat: the ExxonMobil oil contract is a total evil that tortures the Guyanese people, and it must be renegotiated. It must be renegotiated now, and not in some hazy time in the future. For such never comes, and if it does, it is little different from what we live with currently, other than for some new crumbs and pittances. To our Guyanese brothers and sisters, we have one more thing to say today: renegotiation is now more than necessity, it is mandatory. Renegotiation of the oil contract is more than to improve the state of Guyanese.

