Sammy to be appointed as West Indies Senior Men’s Head Coach for all formats

SportsMax – West Indies white ball Head Coach Daren Sammy will also take over the role as head Coach of all West Indies Men’s senior teams as at April 1, 2025, Cricket West Indies (CWI) Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe announced at a CWI quarterly press conference yesterday in St. Vincent.

Sammy, who was appointed as West Indies while ball coach in May 2023, will take over the role as head of the Test team from Andre Coley, who was also appointed full time in May last year after being appointed in an interim capacity in December 2022.

Coley’s last series in charge of the team will be the two-Match tour of Pakistan from January 16-28.

Under Coley’s leadership, the regional side have won one series, a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe last February and have suffered losses against India, England and South Africa, twice.

The high-point of Coley’s tenure was the drawn two-Test series against Australia in January this year.

“Post our World Test Championship campaign, we are going to be expanding Mr. Sammy’s role to encompass all formats,” Bascombe said.

“When we host Australia next summer, Daren Sammy will be the head coach of all senior Men’s teams. We have been quite impressed with the way that he has charted a course for our white ball teams and he has guided them towards consistency of performance and that is exactly what we want to see in our Test team,” he added.

Bascombe also expressed gratitude to Coley whose contract will run out prior to the start of the next WTC cycle.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank Andre Coley who has served well. He still has to complete his World Test Championship campaign in Pakistan and he will have our full support,” he said.

Sammy also expressed optimism and enthusiasm at the added responsibility.

“It’s always an honor to represent the West Indies in any format or any position. For me, this news is not something I was expecting. Coaching was never something I saw myself doing but, I must admit, the way it’s been going, I’ve developed a much stronger passion and a love for the job,” he said.

“I believe in processes and something we’ve been able to do in the white ball format and, with this new role, I’ve already mapped out some of the areas and some of the processes that we’ll have to follow in order for us to be successful. I’m a patient man and once I trust that process and understand the requirement from the Director of cricket, then the plan gets into action. I’m really excited about the added responsibility and the new journey and it’s one that I think myself and my team will be prepared for,” Sammy added.

Sammy’s focus is currently figuring out a path to victory for the T20I team in tomorrow’s second game against Bangladesh after a narrow seven-run loss in the first game of the series on Sunday.

