Latest update December 17th, 2024 1:19 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Missing man found dead 

Dec 17, 2024 News

Missing man found dead 

Akeem Bruce.

Kaieteur News- The body of man who went missing over the weekend was found at the Victoria seawall, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Monday.

He has been identified as Akeem Bruce, 26, of Haslington New Scheme, ECD.  Bruce was last seen alive at his home wearing a pair of short pants, a t-shirt and a pair of slippers, relatives had said. The body was discovered by residents of Victoria, who contacted the police.

Missing man found dead 

Residents of Victoria gathered at the scene where the body was found.

 

(Missing man found dead )

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Annai Sec’ plummet to 6-2 defeat as Speyside topple Dolphin 3-1

Annai Sec’ plummet to 6-2 defeat as Speyside topple Dolphin 3-1

Dec 16, 2024

As Petra’s Fifth Annual Goodwill Int’l Series gets underway Kaieteur Sports- It was a kaleidoscope of colours at the Queen’s College ground on Sunday as the Petra Organisation kicked off its...
Read More
Queen’s College captures 2024 Georgetown Inter-Schools Chess Title

Queen’s College captures 2024 Georgetown...

Dec 16, 2024

Rodrigues, Sadhu hand India big win on belter

Rodrigues, Sadhu hand India big win on belter

Dec 16, 2024

Teams ready to rumble in the KFC Int’l Goodwill Series

Teams ready to rumble in the KFC Int’l Goodwill...

Dec 15, 2024

Georgetown Mayor Alfred Mentore launches City’s U17 Cricket Cup

Georgetown Mayor Alfred Mentore launches City’s...

Dec 15, 2024

GGA looking to continue growth, following National Sports Awards 

GGA looking to continue growth, following...

Dec 15, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]