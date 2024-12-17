Missing man found dead

Kaieteur News- The body of man who went missing over the weekend was found at the Victoria seawall, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Monday.

He has been identified as Akeem Bruce, 26, of Haslington New Scheme, ECD. Bruce was last seen alive at his home wearing a pair of short pants, a t-shirt and a pair of slippers, relatives had said. The body was discovered by residents of Victoria, who contacted the police.

