Guyana and Suriname conclude bilateral friendly series with strong performances

Dec 17, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and the Suriname Football Association have successfully concluded a series of friendly matches designed to prepare both nations for the FIFA U-17 Women’s and Men’s World Cup qualifiers in February. As part of the bilateral agreement, each team played two matches in Suriname and two in Guyana, providing valuable exposure and development opportunities for their players.

The Guyana team along with officials.  

The series wrapped up with Guyana’s U-17 girls delivering a commanding 3-0 victory over Suriname in their final match. Veronica Chatta broke the deadlock early in the second half with a well-timed strike in the 47th minute. Erin Peneux doubled the lead in the 81st minute, and Allia Henry sealed the win with a clinical finish in the 90th minute.

Meanwhile, Guyana’s U-17 boys showed grit and determination in a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Suriname in their final match. The boys showcased resilience throughout the series, earning crucial experience to build on as they prepare for their international campaign.

Reflecting on the importance of the matches, GFF President Wayne Forde stated, “I am extremely proud of our U-17 girls. Congratulations to the coaching staff and our behind the-scenes support staff. These games are an essential benchmark of the progress we are making as we build towards the 2025 FIFA World Cup qualifier campaign, but more importantly, a litmus test of the growth of female football domestically.

“I would like to express a special heartfelt thank you to the parents, partners, and stakeholders who are investing in the growth of the women’s game. We have some distance to go, but these encouraging results are a fitting indicator that we are on the right track.”

The Suriname team before the encounter.

He was also keen to note, “While the boys’ match ended in a draw, their improvement and progress were evident. It was a hard-fought match that showed their determination, and their performance is an encouraging sign as we head into the 2025 qualifiers.”

The bilateral series highlighted the shared commitment of the GFF and the Suriname Football Association to youth football development. The four matches for each team, played in both countries, not only allowed coaches to assess their squads but also strengthened regional collaboration in advancing the sport.

As both associations gear up for the FIFA U-17 World Cup qualifiers, these matches serve as a crucial foundation for continued growth, team-building, and fostering competitiveness on the international stage.

