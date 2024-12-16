Two killed in Tuschen smash-up

—driver arrested after trying to flee

Kaieteur News- Two persons are dead after an out-of-control car slammed into them as they were crossing the Tuschen Public Road, East Bank Essequibo early Sunday morning.

Dead are: 54-year-old Yvette Daniels and 48-year-old Vishnudat Mohabir, both of Tuschen Housing Scheme. Police in a press release said that the accident occurred at about 02:00hrs.

The accident involved motorcar #PKK 9890, driven by Vickash Dhunao, a 29-year-old from Tuschen and the two pedestrians.

Enquiries disclosed that motorcar #PKK 9890 was proceeding east along the northern side of the Tuschen Public Road at a fast rate, when the front portion of the vehicle collided with the two pedestrians who were at the time crossing the road from north to south. Police said as a result of the collision, the pedestrians were flung into the air and fell onto the road surface where they received severe injuries on their bodies. The motorcar (PKK 9890) further collided with motorcar #PGG 5073 which was stationary on the northern side of the road, facing east, and then came to a halt about 100 yards from the accident scene. The driver fled the scene and was later arrested.

The two pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene by the E.M.T personnel. Their bodies were escorted to Ezekiel Mortuary for storage, awaiting post-mortem examination. A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver and alcohol was found in his breath (.070% and .071% Micrograms).

The driver is presently in custody assisting with the investigation.